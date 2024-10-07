'Thought it was a coffee bean': Delhi customer finds cockroach floating in iced latte from Khan Market cafe

In a shocking incident that has raised eyebrows regarding hygiene standards in eateries, a customer at L’Opéra’s Khan Market outlet in Delhi made a disturbing discovery in their takeaway iced latte. On October 4, the customer ordered an iced latte and a salted caramel coffee, only to find a cockroach floating in their drink when they settled into their car to enjoy the beverages. A customer found a cockroach in their iced latte at a Khan Market café.(Reddit/WaltzSimple6037)

(Also read: Woman finds 8 cockroaches in dosa served at a restaurant in New Delhi’s CP, files police complaint)

An unexpected encounter

Upon opening the iced latte, the customer, who goes by the username “WaltzSimple6037” on Reddit, initially mistook the foreign object for a coffee bean. However, a closer inspection revealed the unsettling truth: it was, in fact, a dead cockroach. Disgusted, the customer promptly returned to the café to confront the staff with the evidence.

While the staff offered apologies for the unsettling discovery, the customer felt that their response lacked genuine concern. “I’m seriously questioning how clean this place is now,” the customer lamented. They expressed their frustration over the staff’s reaction, stating, “They were so nonchalant and just kept saying sorry like robots, no real concern at all.”

Check out the post here:

Here's how the internet reacted:

The incident sparked a wave of reactions online, as fellow Reddit users weighed in on the shocking discovery. One commenter expressed disbelief, stating, “This is absolutely unacceptable for any establishment, let alone one that’s reputed.” Another user echoed these sentiments, suggesting that “food safety protocols need to be revisited at this place.”

(Also read: Gujarat shocker: After dead frog in chips, dead rat found in sambar in Ahmedabad. Restaurant sealed)

Many users voiced their concerns about hygiene in eateries across India, with one stating, “If this can happen at a well-known café, imagine what’s happening in smaller places.” Another user noted, “I used to enjoy L’Opéra, but this makes me rethink every time I go there.” A concerned user shared, “It’s alarming to think about the lack of cleanliness in such popular establishments. We deserve better!”

Others took a more humorous approach, with one commenter quipping, “I guess that’s one way to add some protein to your drink!”