Gujarat shocker: After dead frog in chips, dead rat found in sambar in Ahmedabad. Restaurant sealed

A restaurant in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad was sealed after a diner found a dead rat inside the sambar bowl. According to reports, the incident happened at Devi Dosa restaurant in Nikol, Ahmedabad. This comes days after a decomposed frog was found in a packet of chips purchased from a shop in Jamnagar. Gujarat: The image shows the dead mouse inside the sambar bowl at a restaurant in Ahmedabad. (Instagram/@ahmedabad.updates)

The video was shared on the Instagram page Ahmedabad Updates with a caption in Gujarati. When translated to English, it reads, “A dead baby rat was found in the sambar in Nikol area in the dosa restaurant.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The video that is all over the internet shows the dead rat inside the sambar bowl at the restaurant. The video further shows the unhygienic kitchen space.

Watch the video below:

According to a report by Times Now, after the restaurant owner Alpesh Kevadiya took no immediate action on the incident, the matter was escalated to the health department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The department reacted to the complaint and a team visited the restaurant’s kitchen. The authorities found the kitchen space open and deemed it unsafe. They further sealed the restaurant and issued a notice to Kevadiya.

The authorities have asked the owner of the restaurant to address the issues immediately to avoid any further repercussions.

Earlier, a social media user, Vidit Varshney, claimed that his uncle and aunt found a dead cockroach in the food served on Vande Bharat Express from Bhopal to Agra on June 18.

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) promptly responded to the complaint raised on the microblogging platform X and imposed a “suitable” penalty on the service providers. They further stated that they have “intensified the production and logistics monitoring”.