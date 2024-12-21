‘Dirty kitchen to reused oils’: Viral video raises alarming concerns over cafe hygiene standards in Hyderabad

A viral video circulating on Instagram has raised serious concerns about the hygiene standards at La Vie En Rose Cafe in Gachibowli, Telangana. The footage, shared by a content creator, showcases disturbing visuals of a reportedly dirty kitchen, flaking ceilings, and reused oils. The video has sparked widespread outrage, with viewers questioning the safety and quality of food served at the popular cafe. The Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, shared the images (X)

Urvashi Agarwal claimed that used oil at the cafe was not being checked for total polar compounds and was suspected of being reused beyond permissible limits. Further claims highlighted that the ceilings and walls in the cake preparation area were shedding paint and particles, posing a contamination risk. The creator also stated that some raw materials in the store were not labelled, raising questions about food safety protocols.

Adding weight to the allegations, the creator included visuals in her video to support her claims, prompting widespread discussion online. The post also included screenshots of the reports of the Commissioner of Food Safety.

According to information shared by the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, the recent inspection at La Vie En Rose Cafe on December 19, 2024, revealed several observations. While the cafe prominently displayed its FSSAI license and maintained pest control records and medical fitness certificates for food handlers, certain hygiene lapses were noted. The kitchen floor was found to be slippery, and windows and doors lacked insect-proof screens.

The video, since being shared, has amassed more than 35 thousand views. Many took to the comments section to share their views. A user wrote, “Had they invested 10% of their interior ambience effort into their kitchen hygiene.”

Another added, “I think....entry of each restaurant should be from kitchen only. Customers will realize the food quality what they served. (I know it's not possible)”

A third wrote, “Following is good for health benefit…really what’s happening why are they not following simple hygiene. Thanks for the info.”

