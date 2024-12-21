FSSAI asks food businesses to submit expired food data to prevent resale

India's food safety regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has ordered all of the country's licensed food manufacturers as well as importers to submit data of rejected and expired food items on a quarterly basis, news agency PTI reported. Apart from food manufacturers and distributors, the new rule also applies to repackers and relabellers of food items(Representational Image/Unsplash)

Also Read: How Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto are achieving disruptive 10-min food deliveries

This is primarily to monitor and prevent the resale of such food items for human consumption, which is sometimes done under the guise of cattle feed, the report added.

The directive, which was issued on December 16, mandates the data to be submitted through the Food Safety and Compliance System (FOSCOS), the regulator's online compliance system.

The new rule also applies to repackers and relabellers of food items, the report read.

Also Read: New Zealand falls into recession with abrupt economic slowdown

What are specific details on expired food data which FSSAI wants?

The data reporting should cover three main areas including the quantity of products failing the internal quality testing or inspection, the volume of expired or returned products from the food supply chain, as well as detailed records of the product disposal itself.

The data on product disposal should have details on how it is done, which includes destruction, auction, or alternative use, along with specific information on the buyers of the expired or rejected food items as well as waste disposal agencies.

However, this comes at a time when the reporting function of the FOSCOS is still being developed.

Also Read: Adani Group plans to invest ₹20,000 crore in thermal power plant in Bihar

So while the mandate is still applicable, the food businesses have to begin collecting data so that timely submission is possible when the reporting system becomes fully operational soon, according to the report.