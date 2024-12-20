Adani Group plans to invest 20,000 crore in thermal power plant in Bihar

The billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is planning to invest ₹20,000 crore in setting up a super critical thermal power plant in Bihar, reported PTI. Jaipur: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani addresses the gathering during the �51st Gem and Jewellery Awards (IGJA)�, in Jaipur, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_30_2024_000351A)(PTI)

The announcement about this was made by Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Ltd, at the Bihar Business Connect 2024.

"We are also exploring investment avenues in Bihar's energy sector. Our plan is to invest around ₹20,000 crore to set up an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant," Pranav Adani said. "We expect such a massive project to open up at least 12,000 job vacancies in the pre-commissioning phase and also lead to around 1,500 skilled jobs during the operational phase.”

The Adani Group also plans to expand the cement, food processing and logistics business in the state.

Pranav Adani said the ports-to-energy conglomerate is invested in three sectors in Bihar - logistics, gas distribution and agri logistics, where it has already invested around ₹850 crore.

"We are now going to invest another ₹2,300 crore in these sectors. This investment will not only massively increase our warehousing and handling capacity and expand our presence in the EV, city gas distribution (CGD) and compressed biogas (CBG) space but will also generate an additional 27,000 direct and indirect local job opportunities," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Adani Group is also looking to potentially invest another ₹1,000 crore in developing strategic infrastructure in Bihar. This includes projects such as Gati Shakti Railway Terminals, ICDs (Inland Container Depots) and Industrial Warehousing Parks.

Also Read | Thackeray sena opposes Adani’s smart electricity meter

“Another sector we are investing in is smart meter manufacturing. As Bihar migrates from conventional electric meters to smart meters, we will invest ₹2,100 crore to manufacture and install over 28 lakh smart meters to automate power-consumption-monitoring in five cities-- Siwan, Gopalganj, Vaishali, Saran and Samastipur,” Pranav Adani said. “ This will generate at least 4,000 local jobs in this technology segment.”

The group also announced that the cement plants in state will be expanded to 10 million tonnes per annum capacity. This will cost about ₹2,500 crore, which would be invested in in multiple phases.

(Inputs from PTI)