MUMBAI: A delegation of Shiv Sena (UBT) party workers, under legislator Anil Parab, met officials of Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), that supplies electricity to the city’s suburbs, on Thursday, to register their opposition to the installation of smart meters and the company’s decision not to accept cash for bills above ₹5,000. Thackeray sena opposes Adani’s smart electricity meter

The company officials assured the delegation that they will go ahead with the installation only after all the issues are resolved.

MLC Parab was accompanied by MLA Sunil Prabhu and party leader Vilas Potnis. As party workers raised slogans against the rising power tariff at the AEML office, Parab and Prabhu warned the officials to stop several works of the power distribution company in the city that do not have BMC’s permission, or face consequences.

The group objected to the installation of smart meters claiming it will impose more burden on small consumers. “Smart meters can be controlled through the office of Adani electricity, and once such meters are installed, they will not need a lineman to cut or restore the power supply in case of any dispute over bills. If small consumers delay the payment even by one day, they will face power cuts,” said Parab.

In return, Adani electricity officials handed over a letter of assurance to him, which states: “We ensure all clarification, queries raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) are answered and only then go ahead with meter installation”.

Parab also said that the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission should hold a hearing on the objection of citizens to the installation of smart meters.