Insects found in sambhar served on Vande Bharat train, Congress MP shares shocking video

The passenger shared a video of the insects he found inside the sambar on social media and visuals sparked outrage over the quality of food being served on India's premier express train. In the clip, black bugs can be seen floating in the curry.

The video was also shared by Congress MP Manickam Tagore who questioned the hygiene standards on Vande Bharat trains. “Dear Ashwini Vaishnaw ji, live insects were found in the food served on the Tirunelveli-Chennai Vande Bharat Express Passengers have raised concerns over hygiene and IRCTC’s accountability. What steps are being taken to address this and ensure food safety on premium trains?," he said in his post.

‘This is disgusting’

Notably, this is not the first time Vande Bharat trains have faced food safety issues. Just a few months ago, another passenger reported finding a cockroach in his meal.

The visuals disgusted many user on X who were appalled by the quality of food being served to passengers. "Why catering services are third class in many express trains and in platforms? Food prepared and served is completely unhygienic. With no other option people adjust to it," wrote one user.

Another user said, "Anyone who travels by railways knows not to eat the food sold by Railways. This is disgusting."

Railways issues ₹ 50,000 fine

Responding to the MP's tweet, the Southern Railway issued a clarification.

The Railways said that an “immediate investigation was conducted.” After investigating the food sample, they found that the insect was stuck to the lid of the aluminium container rather than being inside the sambhar itself.

The Railways imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the catering service provider. “Food samples were collected and sent for testing to ascertain the cause of the contamination. For this negligence, a penalty of Rs. 50,000 has been imposed on the contractor Ms Brindavan Food products, and further action is being pursued,” the statement read.

