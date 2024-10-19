Rats found inside pots, food in IIT Roorkee kitchen, viral video shows disgusting conditions

A shocking video showing rats floating in utensils and running in pots inside the kitchen of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee's mess has gone viral on social media. Students shared videos claiming that they found rats inside cooking utensils in the mess of Radha-Krishna Bhawan at the Uttarakhand institute.(X/@neha_suyal)

Students shared videos claiming that they found rats inside cooking utensils in the mess of Radha-Krishna Bhawan at the Uttarakhand institute.

They added that they found the rodents inside bags of rice, a frying pan as well as in pots filled with water used to cook food for the students.

Students said that on Thursday afternoon when they reached the mess to have lunch, some of them entered the kitchen and found rats running around. The discovery shocked students who were petrified after realising that they may have been fed rat-contaminated food. (Also read: Rats feast on sweets, runs over laddoos at Delhi shop. Viral video leaves internet disgusted)

As the videos spread through the institute, hundreds of students gathered outside the mess and staged a protest, demanding action against the deplorable condition of the kitchen.

Video is misleading, says IIT Roorkee

However, IIT Roorkee has denied the allegations and labelled the video as misleading in a statement.

"Following the preliminary investigation into the incident reported at Radha Krishna Bhawan mess, it has been clarified that the video circulating on social media was taken by students who entered the mess late at night. The footage shows rodents in a closed area of the mess where only empty utensils and non-edible items were stored. No food items were contaminated. The videos appear to be a deliberate attempt to misrepresent the situation," it reads.

The institute's administration said that they have taken cognisance of the viral video and have ordered an investigation. (Also read: Rats feast on food kept on IRCTC stall. Watch)

"Immediate investigation has been started, and corrective action is being taken to ensure compliance with hygiene standards. The health and safety of the students remains the top priority. External special experts have been engaged to assess the situation and prevent such incidents in future", Sonika Shrivastava, IIT-Roorkee's media in-charge told India Today.