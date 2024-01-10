Rats feast on food kept on IRCTC stall. Watch

A video that went viral on social media and sent shockwaves among netizens show rats feeding on food kept in an IRCTC stall. The video was recorded at Itarsi junction in Madhya Pradesh. Since it was shared, many flocked to the comments section of the post to express their disgust over the food condition. The official handle of Rail Seva also reacted to it. Rats on IRCTC food stall. (X/@trainwalebhaiya )

"Rats on IRCTC food inspection duty. The reason why I avoid eating food from railway station vendors!" wrote @trainwalebhaiya as he shared the tweet. The clip shows rats inside a bucket and on the counter of the stall where the food is kept. A rodent can also be seen crawling above the stall. (Also Read: Passenger slams Indian Railways for bottle holders, tags Ashwini Vaishnaw in viral post)

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on January 7. Since being posted, it has gained more than 6,000 views. The post also has several likes and comments.

Rail Seva also took to the comments section and wrote, "Please share your mobile no. preferably via DM to enable us to take immediate action. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal."

In an update, they also shared that the matter was escalated to the Divisional Railway Manager of Bhopal.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "@IRCTCofficial management should put in place proper supervision to prevent this, or their officials should be made to eat the food from here daily."

A second added, "Quality of food is good for rats only, not fit for human consumption. Beware."

A third added, "In spite of upgradation/modernisation of railway stations, neglected facilities/land in surrounding areas have become dump yards attracting rats and various pests. The solution lies in clean surroundings and maintaining cleanliness. Regular pest control is also a must."

"This is why I never eat anything from railways," commented a fourth.