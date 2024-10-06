Rats feast on sweets, runs over laddoos at Delhi shop. Viral video leaves internet disgusted

Reports have emerged of a shocking incident at Aggarwal Sweets, located in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, where rats were spotted feasting on sweets displayed for sale. According to media reports from Navbharat Times, this alarming situation was captured in a video recorded inside the sweet shop situated at Khajoori Chowk. Rats were spotted munching on sweets at a Delhi shop, raising serious food safety concerns.(X/@AmitBat83705390)

(Also read: 'Mendak ki taang nikli hai': Man claims to find frog leg inside samosa from Ghaziabad shop. Video)

Unhygienic conditions on display

The footage shows multiple rats jumping around and munching on sweetmeats kept inside glass display cases, showcasing a disturbing lack of hygiene. Despite the presence of customers making purchases, the rats appeared to roam freely, seemingly unperturbed by their surroundings.

As the footage unfolds, a staff member stands near the display case, yet he does nothing to address the rat problem. The blatant disregard for hygiene raises questions about the shop's food safety practices and customer awareness, with many patrons seemingly unaware of the unsanitary situation unfolding just a short distance away.

However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity, date and time of the video.

Watch the entire clip here:

Recent incidents raise alarm

This disturbing event is not isolated, as similar hygiene-related issues have surfaced recently. Earlier in September, a man purchasing samosas from Bikaner Sweets in Ghaziabad claimed to have found a frog leg inside one of his snacks. This shocking discovery was also recorded on video, prompting outrage and leading to confrontations with the shop's staff as customers demanded accountability and further action.

(Also read: Live cockroach found in meal served on Vande Bharat Express train, passenger expresses frustration)

Check out the clip here:

Public outcry and health concerns

The latest incident at Aggarwal Sweets has ignited a public outcry over food safety standards in Delhi's eateries. Social media users expressed their disgust and disbelief, calling for stricter regulations to ensure the safety and hygiene of food sold to the public. Many voiced concerns over the potential health risks posed by unsanitary conditions, urging authorities to take immediate action against establishments failing to meet basic hygiene standards.