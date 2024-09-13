'Mendak ki taang nikli hai': Man claims to find frog leg inside samosa from Ghaziabad shop. Video

Food safety concerns have resurfaced after a disturbing incident at a sweet shop in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. India has seen a series of food contamination cases across various sectors, with videos of tainted food frequently going viral on social media. The latest episode involves a customer who claimed to have found a frog leg in a samosa purchased from a well-known local sweet shop near Delhi. A Ghaziabad sweet shop faces backlash after a customer found a frog leg in a samosa. (X/@SachinGuptaUP)

(Also read: Dead ants found in samosas bought from DU canteen: ‘serving non-veg to veg people’)

Shocking discovery at sweet shop

According to a report by India Today, Aman Kumar, a resident of Nyay Khand in Ghaziabad, purchased four samosas from the sweet shop. But his snack took an unexpected turn when he broke open one of the samosas and discovered what appeared to be a frog leg inside. Horrified, Aman immediately recorded a video to capture the shocking find and then went back to the sweet shop with a group to lodge a complaint against the shop owner, Ramkesh.

Authorities step in to investigate

As tensions rose between Aman and the shop’s management, local police arrived at the scene to handle the dispute. The incident was then reported to the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, who collected samples of the samosas for testing. Arvind Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of Food (Grade II), confirmed that the samples had been sent for analysis and that further action would depend on the test results. The disturbing video of the samosa has since gone viral on social media, with a user named Sachin Gupta sharing the clip on X (formerly Twitter), drawing widespread attention.

Warning: Strong language is used in the video below. Viewer discretion is advised.

Public reactions stir outrage

Social media users were quick to voice their opinions on the incident, with many expressing shock and disgust. Neha Singh, commented, "This is truly horrifying. How can such a reputable shop serve this?"

Another user, Rajesh Verma, questioned food safety protocols, saying, "Is no one inspecting these shops regularly?"

Kavita Malhotra remarked, "It's terrifying to think this could happen to anyone."

(Also read: Amazon customer horrified after finding live lizard in air fryer order)

Others took a more humorous, yet sarcastic approach, with Ravi Kumar commenting, "Looks like a new recipe – frog samosa!" while Anjali Mehta chimed in, "I’ll be sticking to homemade snacks from now on."