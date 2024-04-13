Dead ants found in samosas bought from DU canteen: ‘serving non-veg to veg people’

A video of dead ants inside samosas has gone viral on social media. According to an Instagram post, the snack was purchased from DU’s Dyal Singh canteen. The share has prompted people to come up with hilarious reactions. The image shows dead ants inside samosas bought from the DU canteen. (Instagram/@du__india)

An Instagram page dedicated to students at Delhi University shared the post. “Ants are being found in the mines of Dyal Singh College. Me and my friend bought these from the canteen in Dyal Singh College and found ants in the food. Post this so everyone should know this and do not buy food items from the canteen,” reads the caption posted alongside.

The video opens to show dead ants stuck to the filling of a samosa. As the camera pans towards another person's plate, a similar scene unfolds. The video also has a text insert that reads, “Ants are being found in the mines of Dyal Singh College. Delhi University Canteen”.

Take a look at the video below:

Since being shared a week ago, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has collected close to 2.5 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected tons of comments from people. Many took the route of hilarity while reacting.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“Stop giving excuses, just eat it (extra protein),” joked an Instagram user.

“Not Cheat Meal but Chiti Meal,” added another.

“I see no problem, only extra protein,” joined a third.

“Serving non-veg to veg people,” expressed a fourth.

“This is special masala,” commented a fifth.

“This is a new flavour,” wrote a sixth.

What are your thoughts on this video of ants inside samosas? Have you ever found unwanted ingredients in your food?