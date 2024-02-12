Man finds worms inside Kellogg's Chocos, shares video. How company replied

A man took to Instagram to share a video that shows him breaking pieces of Kellogg's Chocos and finding worms inside them. In the video, he goes on to crush the pieces to show tiny white-coloured bugs inside. His video also attracted a response from the company. The image shows a worm inside a broken piece of Kellogg's Chocos. (Instagram/@cummentwala_69)

“Extra protein ayya kya? [Did I get extra protein],” the Instagram user wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens with him taking out a piece of the cereal and breaking it to show a white bug inside. He then goes on to do just that with a few more pieces. Towards the end, the video shows the cereal pieces crushed into dust with tiny white bugs kept next to them.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

While replying to a comment on his post, the Instagram user also explained why he decided to break the pieces and investigate. He shared that his little sister told him that her cereal had an unpleasant taste. He decided to check the box and realised there were worms inside. He then captured the video. The man also explained that the product was not near its expiry date and they had stored it in a cool place.

Take a look at this video that shows worms inside Kellogg's Chocos:

The post was shared on January 22. Since then, it has accumulated several comments, including one from Kellogg's India.

How did Kellogg's react to this worm-related video?

The company shared a standardised response on February 6 and also apologised to the man. “We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to you. Our Consumer Affairs team would get in touch with you to understand your concern. Request you to inbox us your contact details,” the company wrote. The man later shared an update on February 10 and posted, “No response from their side”.

How did Instagram users react to this post?

“Damn, I've gotten a few live worms from this same product many years ago. Years ago, when social media wasn't that common. The very day I stopped having Chocos. Can't believe they still sell worms with these!” wrote an Instagram user. “Got the same issue once,” added another. “New fear unlocked,” joined a third.