Woman shares video of worm in IndiGo food, airline responds

Kushboo Gupta, a dietician and Instagram user, shared a video of her experience while flying with IndiGo. In her post, she said that she found a live worm crawling in a sandwich she ordered while aboard a flight. As per reports, IndiGo responded to the incident and issued a statement where they apologised to her. The image is taken from a video by a woman who shared she found a worm in food ordered on an IndiGo flight. (Instagram/@little__curves)

Gupta shared a descriptive caption along with the video. “I will lodge an official complaint via email soon. But as a public health professional, I want to know that despite knowing the quality of the sandwich was not good and informing the flight attendant prior, she still continued to serve sandwiches to other passengers. There were kids, elderly and other passengers. What if someone catches an infection?”

In the following lines, she shared the questions and thoughts that she had during the situation. “I brought this issue under consideration to create awareness. I don't need any compensation or refund. Just one assurance that passenger health and safety should be your top most priority,” Gupta added and concluded her post.

IndiGo in a statement, apologised to the passenger. They further added that the matter is currently under investigation.

"We are aware of a concern raised by one of our customers regarding their experience on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. We want to emphasise our unwavering commitment to maintain the highest standards of food and beverage service on board. Upon investigation, our crew had immediately ceased the service of the specific sandwich in question," the statement read.

"The matter is currently under thorough examination, and we are working closely with our caterer to ensure appropriate corrective measures are taken. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to the passenger," it added.

Take a look at the entire post by the passenger:

The post went viral after being shared a day ago. It also prompted people to share varied reactions.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Must be from the lettuce,” wrote an Instagram user. “That's why I never eat flight food!! I prefer to carry homemade sandwiches or anything quick. Worst case, I take a parcel of freshly cooked food from any airport eateries before boarding. Flight food is the worst,” added another. “This is horrible, I hope for appropriate action to be taken. Not acceptable at all,” added a third.

(With agency inputs)