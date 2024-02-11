Man shares video of worm ‘crawling in Cadbury chocolate’, company responds

A man took to X to share a video that shows a live worm crawling in a chocolate bar. He claimed that he purchased that particular pack of Cadbury chocolate from a metro station in Hyderabad. He also raised questions on “quality checks” regarding products that are about to expire. His tweet prompted comments from many, including a response from the chocolate company Cadbury. The image is taken from a video that shows a worm "crawling in Cadbury chocolate". (X/@RobinZaccheus)

X user Robin Zaccheus shared a video of the worm in the chocolate bar. He also posted an image of a receipt from the store from where he purchased the item.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

“Found a worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate purchased at Ratnadeep Metro Ameerpet today. Is there a quality check for these near-expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards?” Zaccheus wrote. He wrapped up his post by tagging several people and organisations.

Take a look at this post about a worm in a chocolate bar:

The post was shared two days ago. Since then, it has collected more than 87,000 views. The tweet has further accumulated nearly 500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

How did Cadbury respond?

The chocolate company shared a standardised reply in the comments section. They apologised for Zaccheus’ “unpleasant experience” and shared that they always try to “maintain the highest quality standards”. The company also requested Zaccheus to share his contact information to further investigate the matter.

How did X users react to the post?

“Sue them and claim compensation,” suggested an X user. “It's due to wrong storage by the departmental store,” expressed another. “This is a serious issue that cannot be brushed aside,” joined a third. “Why is the wrapper cut like that? How are you sure that the packaging was not damaged before the purchase?” wrote a fourth.