Amazon customer horrified after finding live lizard in air fryer order: 'Situation is very serious'

A woman was left shocked after she received a parcel from Amazon. But what happened that left her surprised? When X user Sofia Serrano ordered an air fryer from the e-commerce giant, she ended up receiving a massive live lizard. Yes, you read that right. Now, Amazon has replied to it and apologised for the incident. Snapshot of the lizard found in the air fryer.

Serrano, in her X post, wrote, "We ordered an air fryer through Amazon, and it arrived with a companion. I don't know if it was Amazon's fault or the carrier's fault, good morning!" (Also Read: 'Amazon India selling used products as new': Man after receiving old laptop, company apologises)

She further added, "We already know that it was the responsibility of @amazon because the reptile was put in the bag where the air fryer was packaged. @amazon does not want to take responsibility, and the situation is very serious since a foreign animal can have health implications."

She also shared a picture of the lizard in the box.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on July 18. Since being posted, it has gained more than 4.1 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: Amazon, retailer fined ₹45,000 for refund delay of laptop: Here's what happened)

Amazon also took to the comments section of the post and wrote, "Hello! We're sorry for the inconvenience. Can you tell us if the purchase was made on Amazon .com, .com.mx or .es?"

Here's how others reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Where did that come from? From Singapore? There are some like that, and it is very common to see them on the street."

Another X user, Paulina Mejia, said, "I'll die if this happens to me. On the other hand, what a pity for the little animal; it must be all scared, hungry and thirsty as would be the abuse on that trip."

"In this case, you have to contact the environmental entity in your region, the environmental police, or another environmental entity that takes care of that reptile. Just as you say, you can't release it in any area. Since it is a foreign species," commented X user Cristian Gonzalez Acosta.