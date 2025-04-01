Woman's bizarre 50-course dinner has tongue spoons, blood dessert, edible plastic: 'People will eat anything'

Any Michelin star-earning restaurant is sure to offer an exceptional dining experience, with meticulously crafted dishes, top-tier ingredients, and impeccable service that sets it apart from the rest. One influencer who visited a two Michelin star retsaurant in Copenhagan for a lavish $700 ( ₹59,000) dinner shared that her experience at the fine-dining establishment was truly unique. Alchemist in Denmark asks its visitors to "expect the unexpected" when sitting down for the 5-hour dinner.(Instagram/@greenonionbun)

Alchemist in Denmark asks its visitors to "expect the unexpected" when sitting down for the 5-hour dinner and content creator Tiffany was truly surprised by some of the offerings. From smashed chicked heads and tongue-shaped spoons to edible plastic, the restaurant offered a mind-bending array of dishes that can surprise even the most adventurous foodies.

The restaurant's interior matched the eerie and dramatic nature of the food offered by it. The video shared by the influencer showed the food establishment's dining area ceiling projecting thousands of moving eyeballs staring down at the diners as they ate. The influencer added that the surreal projections on the dome added to their dining experience.

The whopping 50-course dinner included speciality dishes like edible butterflies, raw jellyfish, a singular lobster claw and lamb brain mousse served in a bowl that looked like a cut-open human head. The food also delved in the bizarre with one course consisting only of a smashed chicken head while another used live bugs as a garnish.

The restaurant also offered dishes that helped raise awareness about the various climate and animal issues. Chicken feet were served in a cage to show the inhuman way animals are treated and fish was served wrapped in edible plastic to refer to growing ocean pollution. Another dish was dessert made out of frozen pig and lamb's blood in the shape of a blood drop featured along with a QR code. The code led to information about blood donations worldwide.

Internet not impressed

The video surprised users online who were upset by the innovative yet bizzare creations. "People will literally eat anything if you convince them that it's trendy," said one user.

Another hinted at the irony of the creations. "Mold, butterflies, jellyfish, live bugs, lamb brain, chicken feet, bunny rabbit. It highlights cruel animal conditions and you’re .. eating the animals they killed for this exhibit? Are you ok?" they wrote.