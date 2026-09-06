Quote of the day by Barack Obama: ‘Your capacity to shape this world is unmatched.’

‘Your capacity to shape this world is unmatched.’ — Barack Obama Former US President Barack Obama poses for photographs after reading to school children at the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. This is the first day the Barack Obama Presidential Center is open to the public. (Photo by Win McNamee / POOL / AFP) (AFP)

Every generation receives advice from its leaders, and one such piece of advice came from former US President Barack Obama. He told young people, “Your capacity to shape this world is unmatched.”

Through his quote, Obama urged youth to put their passion into action rather than just praising ideas. Speaking about youth-led movements, he stated that while their voices may have an impact on institutions and governments, long-term advancement requires engagement and perseverance rather than just confrontation.

Also read: Why can’t Trump get the low interest rates he wants? Inflation, AI explain

What does the quote mean? The sentence is brief, but it carries a powerful idea. Obama places responsibility on young people and does not just praise them. Instead of saying they will inherit the future, he reminds them they already have the ability to influence it.

The quote also reflects a recurring theme throughout Obama's public speeches: change happens when ordinary people choose to participate instead of waiting for someone else to act.

Obama has spoken about similar ideas in several of his public addresses. It also comprises the content of his farewell speech. During his farewell address in 2017, he urged Americans to continue participating in public life because democracy is strengthened through collective action rather than individual leaders.

The quote further encouraged people to believe in their ability to create change while recognising that meaningful progress often requires patience, compromise and collaboration.

Also read: How was Marcus Coleman’s daughter injured? All you need to know after emotional Capitol hearing

The context behind the quote Obama made the remarks while discussing how young activists can push for social and political change. He praised movements such as Black Lives Matter for bringing attention to racial inequality within the US justice system. At the same time, he argued that attracting public attention is only the beginning of creating change.

He cautioned activists against stopping at protest alone.

According to Obama, once campaigners have the attention of policymakers, they should be willing to engage in conversations instead of simply “yelling at people.” He also argued that refusing to negotiate in pursuit of ideological purity can slow progress.

“You can't refuse to meet because that might compromise the purity of your position,” Obama said, adding that campaigners sometimes have to “occasionally take half a loaf.”

His remarks demonstrated a pragmatic outlook on politics. Obama argued that compromise is frequently required to accomplish long-lasting reforms rather than seeing it as surrender.