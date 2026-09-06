Quote of the day by Barack Obama: ‘Your capacity to shape this world is unmatched.’
The former US president urged young people to move beyond outrage and work with those in power.
‘Your capacity to shape this world is unmatched.’ — Barack Obama
Every generation receives advice from its leaders, and one such piece of advice came from former US President Barack Obama. He told young people, “Your capacity to shape this world is unmatched.”
Through his quote, Obama urged youth to put their passion into action rather than just praising ideas. Speaking about youth-led movements, he stated that while their voices may have an impact on institutions and governments, long-term advancement requires engagement and perseverance rather than just confrontation.
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What does the quote mean?
The sentence is brief, but it carries a powerful idea. Obama places responsibility on young people and does not just praise them. Instead of saying they will inherit the future, he reminds them they already have the ability to influence it.
The quote also reflects a recurring theme throughout Obama's public speeches: change happens when ordinary people choose to participate instead of waiting for someone else to act.
Obama has spoken about similar ideas in several of his public addresses. It also comprises the content of his farewell speech. During his farewell address in 2017, he urged Americans to continue participating in public life because democracy is strengthened through collective action rather than individual leaders.
The quote further encouraged people to believe in their ability to create change while recognising that meaningful progress often requires patience, compromise and collaboration.
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The context behind the quote
Obama made the remarks while discussing how young activists can push for social and political change. He praised movements such as Black Lives Matter for bringing attention to racial inequality within the US justice system. At the same time, he argued that attracting public attention is only the beginning of creating change.
He cautioned activists against stopping at protest alone.
According to Obama, once campaigners have the attention of policymakers, they should be willing to engage in conversations instead of simply “yelling at people.” He also argued that refusing to negotiate in pursuit of ideological purity can slow progress.
“You can't refuse to meet because that might compromise the purity of your position,” Obama said, adding that campaigners sometimes have to “occasionally take half a loaf.”
His remarks demonstrated a pragmatic outlook on politics. Obama argued that compromise is frequently required to accomplish long-lasting reforms rather than seeing it as surrender.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More