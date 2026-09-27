Bengaluru man says AI mistook his guitar for passenger in helmetless challan
A Bengaluru man claims an AI-based traffic detection system mistook his guitar for a passenger.
A Bengaluru man says his wife received a traffic challan after he was allegedly detected riding with a helmetless passenger. However, he claims he was riding the two-wheeler alone, with only his guitar strapped to his back.
The incident has raised questions about the accuracy of AI-based traffic violation detection systems, with the man now asking Bengaluru Traffic Police to revoke the challan.
Man says guitar was mistaken for passenger
Souvik Dutta took to X to share the unusual challan and question how the alleged violation was detected.
According to Dutta, his wife received a traffic challan citing “pillion riding without helmet”. He shared a picture of the notice and questioned how the alleged violation was detected.
(Also Read: Woman shares what she learnt after 10 years in Bengaluru: ‘Meeting someone feels like travelling to a new city’)
“I was riding my wife's two-wheeler alone with my guitar slung on my back in Bangalore. @blrcitytraffic. My wife received a traffic challan (notice no. 86202541) for ‘pillion riding without helmet’. So much for AI-based traffic violation detection! Pls revoke the challan #AISlop,” he wrote.
The post suggests that the traffic detection system may have mistaken the guitar on his back for a second rider. However, the exact reason for the challan has not been independently established.
Take a look:
Internet reacts
The post received several responses, with some users claiming that traffic cameras can sometimes make similar errors.
One person wrote, “Nobody will revoke. This is the common mistake which traffic cameras do. Number mismatch is another common.”
Another user claimed they had received a challan despite not travelling on the particular route, adding that pursuing a cancellation could involve several months of effort.
Some users, however, questioned the claim and pointed out that the image or evidence associated with the challan did not appear to show a helmetless passenger.
“I don’t see helmet for pillion,” one person commented.
(Also Read: Russian woman tries Jaipur Metro for the first time, rates experience ‘10/10’)
Another response appeared to offer help, with the user writing, “Dear Souvik, Pls DM your contact number... need to talk on it.”
The incident has since drawn attention to the possibility of errors in automated traffic enforcement and the process involved in challenging such notices.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishali Kapila
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans topics including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding context that helps readers make sense of a story.Read More