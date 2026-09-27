Bengaluru man says AI mistook his guitar for passenger in helmetless challan

A Bengaluru man says his wife received a traffic challan after he was allegedly detected riding with a helmetless passenger. However, he claims he was riding the two-wheeler alone, with only his guitar strapped to his back. Bengaluru man questions AI traffic challan. (X/@souvikonline)

The incident has raised questions about the accuracy of AI-based traffic violation detection systems, with the man now asking Bengaluru Traffic Police to revoke the challan.

Man says guitar was mistaken for passenger Souvik Dutta took to X to share the unusual challan and question how the alleged violation was detected.

According to Dutta, his wife received a traffic challan citing “pillion riding without helmet”. He shared a picture of the notice and questioned how the alleged violation was detected.

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“I was riding my wife's two-wheeler alone with my guitar slung on my back in Bangalore. @blrcitytraffic. My wife received a traffic challan (notice no. 86202541) for ‘pillion riding without helmet’. So much for AI-based traffic violation detection! Pls revoke the challan #AISlop,” he wrote.

The post suggests that the traffic detection system may have mistaken the guitar on his back for a second rider. However, the exact reason for the challan has not been independently established.

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