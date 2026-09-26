Brighter, lighter, smarter: Traffic cops design new look for themselves

When the rain comes pouring down, traffic cops are among those who cannot duck for cover. The new raincoats make the cops stand out on rain-soaked roads (HT Photo)

They remain at busy crossings, stand in the middle of traffic and ride between deployment points, directing vehicles, as the rain turns roads into a blur of headlights, umbrellas and splashing tyres. This monsoon, though, traffic cops have a new layer of protection and it has a bit of their own design thinking woven in.

The Lucknow traffic department has introduced 800 newly designed raincoats, with the design emerging from suggestions made by the constables who wear them.

A senior officer said that the personnel themselves highlighted the practical difficulties they faced while performing duty in the rain, leading to changes in the design. “One of the biggest considerations was visibility,” the officer added.

Traffic personnel typically work in khaki or dark blue, colours that can become difficult for motorists to spot clearly during heavy rain and low visibility. The new raincoats therefore feature fluorescent colours and reflective bands, making the cops stand out more prominently on rain-soaked roads.

The other consideration was movement. “A large number of traffic personnel use motorcycles to travel between deployment points. Keeping this in mind, the new raincoat has been designed as a two-piece outfit, allowing greater ease of movement while riding. The upper portion has also been made slightly longer to provide better coverage,” the said a traffic cop at IGP crossing .

“We got 800 new ones designed by our constables. They told us the difficulties they face,” said Lucknow traffic cops

The traffic department added that the suggestions were then incorporated into the final design and the raincoats were manufactured in ample numbers before being distributed among traffic personnel.

“For us spending long hours outdoors during the monsoon, the changes bring together two things that matter on the road: visibility and comfort,” said a traffic constable.

“The fluorescent outer layer helps them remain noticeable amid rain and traffic, while the two-piece design makes it easier for those moving around on motorcycles to carry out their duties,” added another traffic cop on duty.