Movies feel different on the right screen, and these 5 TVs are made to bring that magic home
Looking for a better movie-watching experience at home? These five TVs combine impressive displays, immersive sound and useful features for film lovers.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Xiaomi (139 cm) 55 inch FX Pro 4K QLED Smart | HDR10+ | 34W Box Speakers | 120Hz Game Booster | Filmmaker Mode | Fire TV | L55MB-FPINView Details
Lumio Vision 9 2026 139cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-MiniLED Google TV EPIC3-ADSIView Details
Hisense 164 cm (65 Inches) ULED MiniLED Smart AI TV and World Fastest OS - VIDAA | 144Hz Game Mode | 61W Speakers (Built-in Subwoofer) | 65E8S (Black)View Details
₹76,990
TCL 164 cm (65 Inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV | 144Hz Refresh Rate | 3GB RAM | 46W Onkyo 2.1 | Upto 512+ Zones | IMAX Enhanced | 65Q6CView Details
₹79,990
LG 164 cm (65 Inches) OLED evo C5 AI Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS TV OLED65C56LAView Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
A good movie-watching experience depends on more than just a large screen. Panel technology, contrast, HDR performance, and colour reproduction can all affect how faithfully a TV presents films. Sound also plays an important role, particularly when you want a more immersive experience without adding a separate soundbar.
With options ranging from QLED and QD-Mini LED to OLED, different TVs can suit different viewing environments and preferences. Features such as Filmmaker Mode, local dimming and high refresh rates further enhance their versatility, even if movies remain the primary focus.
This list brings together five TVs that take different approaches to picture quality, audio and smart features, helping you find one that can turn your home into a more immersive movie-watching space.
1. Xiaomi (139 cm) 55 inch FX Pro 4K QLED Smart | HDR10+ | 34W Box Speakers | 120Hz Game Booster | Filmmaker Mode | Fire TV | L55MB-FPIN
The Xiaomi FX Pro QLED is built for movie nights, with its 55-inch 4K display, HDR10+ support and Filmmaker Mode. Its QLED panel delivers vibrant colours, while the 34W Dolby Audio and DTS:X speakers provide fuller sound. Fire TV also brings popular streaming services together in one interface.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QLED panel with HDR10+ delivers vibrant colours and improved contrast.
Fire TV OS offers easy access to popular streaming apps and Alexa support.
Dolby Audio and DTS-powered 34W speakers provide immersive sound.
Reason to avoid
Native 60Hz refresh rate may not satisfy competitive gamers.
No Dolby Vision support.
Fire TV interface can occasionally feel less fluid than some rivals.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon buyers generally praise the Xiaomi FX Pro QLED for its picture quality, clear audio and straightforward Fire TV interface. Reviews also highlight its value and its everyday viewing experience. However, some buyers note that the native 60Hz refresh rate limits its appeal for more demanding gaming.
Why should you consider buying this TV?
The Xiaomi FX Pro QLED makes sense if movies and everyday streaming are your priorities. Its 4K QLED panel, HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode, and 34W Dolby Audio and DTS:X speakers deliver a well-rounded home entertainment setup, while Fire TV offers convenient access to popular streaming services.
2. Lumio Vision 9 2026 139cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-MiniLED Google TV EPIC3-ADSI
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The Lumio Vision 9 adopts a more cinematic approach with its QD-Mini LED display, using precision local dimming to deliver deeper blacks and brighter highlights. Its wide colour gamut and Dolby Vision support further enhance movie watching, while the 144Hz panel adds gaming versatility. Google TV completes the package with a responsive interface.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Bright QD-Mini LED display
Dolby Atmos support
144Hz refresh rate for gaming
Reason to avoid
Premium price
Average built-in speakers
Newer brand with a limited track record
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon feedback is largely positive about the Vision 9's picture quality, colours, contrast and fast Google TV experience. Buyers also appreciate its sound and value, although the 55-inch model's built-in audio lacks the bass depth of the larger versions. Reviews also note limitations in dark-scene detail and off-angle viewing.
Why should you consider buying this TV?
The Lumio Vision 9 is worth considering if picture quality is your main priority, but you also want strong gaming and smart TV features. Its QD-Mini LED panel, local dimming, and Dolby Vision suit movies, while the 144Hz refresh rate, Google TV, and responsive software make it more versatile for gaming and everyday streaming.
3. Hisense 164 cm (65 Inches) ULED MiniLED Smart AI TV and World Fastest OS - VIDAA | 144Hz Game Mode | 61W Speakers (Built-in Subwoofer) | 65E8S (Black)
The Hisense 65E8S places its large 65-inch Mini LED display at the heart of the movie-watching experience, combining Quantum Dot colour with local dimming for richer colours and deeper contrast. Its built-in subwoofer adds depth to dialogue and soundtracks, while Dolby Atmos further enhances immersion in films and shows.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
4K Mini LED display with Quantum Dot colour technology
Native 144Hz refresh rate with 144Hz Game Mode Pro
Built-in subwoofer with Devialet-tuned audio
Reason to avoid
VIDAA may offer fewer app options than Google TV
Picture settings may require some adjustment
Smart TV experience may not suit users who prefer Google TV
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon feedback is largely positive about the 65E8S's sharp picture, colour reproduction, smooth performance and sound output. Buyers also appreciate its 144Hz display for gaming. However, some feedback points to limited VIDAA app selection, and reflections can be noticeable in brighter rooms.
Why should you consider buying this TV?
The Hisense 65E8S makes sense if you want a large-screen TV that balances movies and gaming. Its Mini LED panel, Quantum Dot colour and HDR support suit cinematic content, while 144Hz, VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium add gaming flexibility. The built-in subwoofer also adds depth to movie soundtracks without requiring an external soundbar.
4. TCL 164 cm (65 Inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV | 144Hz Refresh Rate | 3GB RAM | 46W Onkyo 2.1 | Upto 512+ Zones | IMAX Enhanced | 65Q6C
The TCL Q6C is particularly well suited to movies that shift between dark and brightly lit scenes. Its QD-Mini LED backlighting and HVA panel preserve shadow detail while keeping highlights punchy, and the 65-inch screen adds cinematic scale. The Onkyo 2.1-channel system further enhances the big-screen experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QD-Mini LED panel with up to 512 local dimming zones
Native 144Hz refresh rate for smoother gaming and fast-moving content
46W Onkyo 2.1-channel speakers with Dolby Atmos
Reason to avoid
Google TV interface may feel cluttered to some users
Some gaming features require compatible consoles or PCs
After-sales service availability may vary by region
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon buyers generally praise the Q6C for its sharp picture, deep contrast, and vibrant colours, and the 144Hz panel also receives positive feedback for gaming and fast-moving content. However, some buyers have raised concerns about the software experience and TCL's after-sales support.
Why should you consider buying this TV?
The TCL Q6C suits movie watchers who also want a TV that can handle gaming and sports. Its QD-Mini LED panel, local dimming, Dolby Vision support and 65-inch screen focus on picture quality, while the 144Hz refresh rate and Onkyo 2.1-channel audio add versatility beyond movies.
5. LG 164 cm (65 Inches) OLED evo C5 AI Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS TV OLED65C56LA
The LG C5 is the most cinema-focused TV in this lineup, using self-lit OLED pixels to deliver deep blacks without the blooming associated with backlit displays. Its Dolby Vision support, Filmmaker Mode and AI picture processing further enhance movie watching, while the 120Hz panel with VRR up to 144Hz keeps it equally capable for gaming.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
OLED panel delivers deep blacks and excellent contrast.
Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode suit movies well.
120Hz native refresh rate with VRR up to 144Hz supports smooth gaming.
Reason to avoid
Peak brightness can trail some high-end Mini LED TVs.
OLED panels require care to minimise long-term burn-in risk.
Built-in speakers may not match the TV's premium picture quality.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon buyers largely praise the C5 for its OLED picture quality, deep blacks, vibrant colours and smooth gaming performance. The webOS interface and connectivity also receive positive feedback, though some reviews note that the built-in audio is an area where a soundbar can make a difference.
Why should you consider buying this TV?
The LG C5 is particularly suited to movie watchers who want OLED's deep blacks and precise contrast. Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode help it reproduce cinematic content, while its fast response time, VRR and 144Hz capability make it a strong option for console and PC gaming too.
Q1. How does your room affect the TV you should choose for movies?
In a dark room, prioritise a TV with strong contrast and deep black levels, as these can make shadows and dark movie scenes look more detailed. In a bright room, higher brightness and good reflection handling matter more because they help the picture stay visible when sunlight or room lighting hits the screen.
Q2. Which picture features deserve the most attention when buying a TV for movies?
Start with picture quality rather than gaming features. Strong contrast, HDR performance, colour accuracy and good processing can have a bigger impact on movies. Dolby Vision can also help with compatible content, while a good built-in speaker system can improve immersion if you don't plan to use a soundbar.
How Do These TVs Stack Up?
Product
Display
Audio
Connectivity
|Xiaomi FX Pro 55-inch
|55-inch 4K QLED, HDR10+, 60Hz
|34W, Dolby Audio, DTS:X
|3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
|Lumio Vision 9 55-inch
|55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED, 144Hz, 900 nits HDR
|50W, 2.2-channel, dual subwoofer, Dolby Atmos
|3 HDMI, 3 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, optical, eARC
|Hisense 65E8S
|65-inch 4K Mini LED, Quantum Dot, 144Hz
|61W, 2.1-channel, built-in subwoofer, Dolby Atmos
|4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, optical
|TCL Q6C 65-inch
|65-inch 4K QD-Mini LED, up to 512 zones, 144Hz
|46W Onkyo 2.1-channel, Dolby Atmos
|4 HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
|LG OLED evo C5 65-inch
|65-inch 4K OLED, 120Hz native, VRR up to 144Hz, Dolby Vision
|40W 2.2-channel, Dolby Atmos
|4 HDMI, 3 USB, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet, eARC
Also Read:
Why settle for a basic TV when these five options deliver better picture, sound, and gaming without crossing ₹75,000?
Some films deserve more than a screen. These five Dolby Atmos TVs let you step inside the story
Your next TV could change movie night forever, if you choose between OLED, QLED and Mini-LED wisely
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubh Bhushan
Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More