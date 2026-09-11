Why settle for a basic TV when these five options deliver better picture, sound, and gaming without crossing ₹75,000?

Consider contrast and HDR for cinematic viewing, while gaming benefits from high refresh rates, VRR and HDMI 2.1. (TCL) Get your new Televisions at ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Finding a feature-packed television under ₹75,000 no longer means settling for an average display or basic smart features. The market now offers televisions with advanced display technologies, high refresh rates, powerful audio systems and increasingly sophisticated smart platforms. However, specifications alone don't tell the whole story. Picture quality, gaming performance, sound output, smart features and overall value can vary considerably between models, even when their prices are similar. To make the choice easier, we have rounded up five televisions from Xiaomi, Samsung, Lumio, Hisense and TCL, each with distinct strengths. Whether you want an immersive viewing experience, smooth gaming, powerful sound, or a well-rounded smart TV, these models offer plenty to consider without pushing the budget beyond ₹75,000.

The Xiaomi FX Pro QLED 55-inch TV is aimed at viewers who want a larger screen for everyday entertainment without paying flagship prices. Its 4K QLED panel supports HDR10+ for richer colours, while Fire TV brings streaming apps together in one place. The 34W Dolby Audio and DTS:X speakers round out the viewing experience.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED, 4K UHD (3840 × 2160) Refresh rate 60Hz Processor Quad-core A55 Operating system Fire OS 8 Audio 34W with Dolby Audio and DTS:X Connectivity Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports (1× eARC), 2 USB 2.0 ports Reasons to buy QLED panel with HDR10+ delivers vibrant colours and improved contrast. Fire TV OS offers easy access to popular streaming apps and Alexa support. Dolby Audio and DTS-powered 34W speakers provide immersive sound. Reason to avoid Native 60Hz refresh rate may not satisfy competitive gamers. No Dolby Vision support. The Fire TV interface can occasionally feel less fluid than some rivals.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Amazon buyers generally appreciate the Xiaomi FX Pro QLED 55-inch TV for its vibrant picture quality, clear sound and straightforward Fire TV experience. Reviews also highlight its overall value and smooth performance for everyday viewing. However, some buyers feel the native 60Hz refresh rate limits its appeal for more demanding gaming. Why should you consider buying this TV? The Xiaomi FX Pro QLED 55-inch TV is worth considering if you want a large 4K QLED display with useful smart features without paying a premium. Its Fire TV platform, Alexa support and 34W Dolby Audio and DTS:X speakers make it well suited to streaming, sports, movies and everyday family viewing. Independent reviews also highlight its vibrant colours, capable audio and overall value.

2. Samsung 55 inches Mini LED 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV UA55M2EHAULXL Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung Vision AI Mini LED 55-inch TV is designed for viewers who want a more detailed picture on a large screen. Its 4K Mini LED display delivers brighter highlights, while Vision AI adjusts picture and sound to match the content. Tizen OS provides access to popular streaming apps for everyday entertainment.

Specifications Display 55-inch Mini LED, 4K UHD (3840 × 2160) Refresh rate 60Hz (Motion Xcelerator / DLG 120Hz) Processor Mini LED Processor 4K with Vision AI Operating system Tizen OS Audio 30W 2.0-channel with Object Tracking Sound Lite and Q-Symphony Connectivity Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.3, 3 HDMI (1× eARC, ALLM, VRR), 1 USB, Ethernet (LAN) Reasons to buy Mini LED display delivers brighter highlights and improved contrast Vision AI enhances picture and audio based on the content Tizen OS provides access to popular streaming apps Reason to avoid 60Hz native panel may not appeal to competitive gamers Only one USB port is available Dolby Vision support is not available

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Amazon buyers generally praise this Samsung TV for its bright Mini LED display, vibrant colours and overall picture quality. Reviews also highlight the intuitive Tizen interface and Vision AI features. However, some users have reported occasional software lag and slower app response times after extended use. Why should you consider buying this TV? This Samsung TV is worth considering if you want a large 4K screen with Mini LED technology and smart features. Its Vision AI processing, gaming features and Tizen platform cover a range of everyday uses, from watching films and sports to streaming shows and playing games.

The Hisense 55E8S is a 55-inch 4K Mini LED TV designed for viewers who want smoother motion and stronger picture contrast. Its 144Hz panel suits fast-moving content and gaming, while the built-in subwoofer adds depth to the sound. VIDAA OS provides access to streaming services and other smart-TV features.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Mini LED, 3840 × 2160 Refresh rate 144Hz Processor Hi-View AI Engine Operating system VIDAA U8.5 Audio 2.1-channel system with built-in subwoofer, Dolby Atmos and Devialet tuning Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, optical output and Ethernet Reasons to buy 4K Mini LED display with Quantum Dot colour technology Native 144Hz refresh rate with 144Hz Game Mode Pro Built-in subwoofer with Devialet-tuned audio Reason to avoid VIDAA may have fewer app options than Google TV Picture settings may require some adjustment Smart-TV experience may not suit users who prefer Google TV

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally praise the Hisense 55E8S for its picture quality, smooth performance and built-in audio. Feedback also highlights its strong contrast and gaming performance. However, some users have raised concerns about the VIDAA platform, particularly its app selection compared with Google TV. Why should you consider buying this TV? The Hisense 55E8S is worth considering if you want a TV that handles movies, sports and gaming without focusing on just one type of content. Its Mini LED display, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR support and built-in subwoofer cover the key areas of picture, motion and sound, while VIDAA provides the smart-TV interface.

The Lumio Vision 9 uses Mini LED technology to deliver brighter highlights and deeper contrast on its 55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED screen. Its 144Hz refresh rate helps keep fast-moving scenes smooth, while Dolby Atmos adds depth to compatible content. Google TV rounds out the package, making it ideal for everyday streaming and entertainment.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED Refresh rate 144Hz Processor MediaTek Pentonic 700 processor with 3GB RAM Audio output 24W with Dolby Atmos Operating system Google TV Connectivity 3 HDMI 2.1, 3 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Chromecast built-in Reasons to buy Bright QD-Mini LED display Dolby Atmos support 144Hz refresh rate for gaming Reason to avoid Premium price Average built-in speakers Newer brand with a limited track record

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers and reviewers generally view the Lumio Vision 9 positively for its sharp picture, strong contrast, smooth performance and responsive Google TV experience. Its 144Hz refresh rate is also a notable advantage for gaming. However, feedback suggests that dark scenes can sometimes lose detail, and the 55-inch model's built-in audio is capable rather than exceptional. Why should you consider buying this smart TV? The Lumio Vision 9 is worth considering if you want a TV that balances picture quality, gaming and smart features. Its QD-Mini LED display, 4K 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support and Google TV platform cover a broad range of uses, from streaming and movies to sports and gaming.

The TCL Q6C is a 55-inch 4K TV that combines Mini LED backlighting with a 144Hz refresh rate for detailed images and smoother motion. Its Google TV platform brings together streaming services, while the 2.1-channel Onkyo audio system delivers fuller sound. It suits movies, sports, and gaming.

Specifications Display 55-inch QD-Mini LED, 4K UHD (3840 × 2160) Refresh rate 144Hz native Processor AiPQ Pro Processor Operating system Google TV Audio 46W Onkyo 2.1-channel with Dolby Atmos Connectivity Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.4, 4× HDMI, 1× USB 3.0, 1× USB 2.0, Ethernet Reasons to buy QD-Mini LED panel with up to 512 local dimming zones Native 144Hz refresh rate for smoother gaming and fast-moving content 46W Onkyo 2.1-channel speakers with Dolby Atmos Reason to avoid Google TV interface may feel cluttered to some first-time users Some gaming features require compatible consoles or PCs After-sales service availability may vary by region

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally praise the TCL Q6C for its picture quality, particularly its contrast, black levels and vibrant colours. Users also give the 144Hz refresh rate positive feedback, especially for gaming and fast-moving content. However, some reviews raise concerns about the software experience and TCL's after-sales support. Why should you consider buying this TV? The TCL Q6C is worth considering if you want a TV that combines display, gaming and audio features in one package. Its QD-Mini LED panel, 144Hz refresh rate, Onkyo 2.1-channel sound and Google TV platform give it a broad set of capabilities for movies, sports, streaming and gaming. Q1. What type of TV should you choose for movies and everyday viewing? For movies and general entertainment, prioritise picture quality, contrast, HDR support and the TV's ability to control darker parts of the image. Mini LED models with local dimming can offer better contrast than basic LED TVs, while a good smart-TV platform makes streaming content easier. Q2. What should you look for in a TV if you also plan to game? Focus on native refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support, variable refresh rate (VRR), and input lag rather than resolution alone. A 120Hz or higher refresh rate can make fast-moving games appear smoother, while VRR helps reduce screen tearing. These features matter most for current consoles and gaming PCs. How Do These TVs Stack Up?

Product Display Audio Connectivity Xiaomi FX Pro QLED 55-inch 55-inch 4K QLED, 60Hz with DLG 120Hz 34W, Dolby Audio, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X 3 HDMI (1 eARC), 2 USB 2.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Samsung 55-inch Vision AI Mini LED TV 55-inch 4K Mini LED, 60Hz with DLG 120Hz 30W 2-channel, OTS Lite, Q-Symphony 3 HDMI (eARC), 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Hisense 55E8S 55-inch 4K Mini LED, 144Hz, up to 608 local-dimming zones 49W 2.1-channel, built-in 25W woofer, Dolby Atmos 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet Lumio Vision 9 55-inch 2026 55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED, 144Hz, 1920 Mini LEDs 50W 2.2-channel, dual subwoofers, Dolby Atmos 3 HDMI (eARC/ALLM), 3 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet TCL Q6C 55-inch 55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED, 144Hz, up to 512 dimming zones Onkyo 2.1-channel, Dolby Atmos, built-in subwoofer 4 HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

FAQs Is Mini LED better than a regular LED TV? Mini LED TVs use smaller backlight LEDs and typically offer more precise local dimming, which can improve contrast and dark-scene performance. However, the number of dimming zones alone doesn't determine picture quality; processing and the panel also influence the final result. How important is the smart TV operating system when buying a TV? The operating system determines how you access streaming apps, navigate menus and use smart features. Check whether your preferred apps are supported and whether the interface is easy to use. Modern smart TVs typically include built-in Wi-Fi, while voice control and app organisation can further affect everyday convenience. How many HDMI ports should a TV have? The number you need depends on how many external devices you plan to connect. A TV may need separate HDMI connections for a gaming console, soundbar, streaming device or set-top box. Also check the capabilities of each HDMI port, since not every port necessarily supports the same features or bandwidth.