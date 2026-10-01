International Coffee Day! Actor Vivian Dsena on being true coffeeholic: I am very serious about my coffee

For actor Vivian Dsena, coffee isn’t just a morning routine but a habit, a glimpse of which his fans witnessed during his stints on reality shows Bigg Boss 18 and Laughter Chefs. On International Coffee Day today, he calls making coffee “an art form that I will always approach with serious dedication.” Actor Vivian Dsena

The self-proclaimed 38-year-old “coffeeholic” insists that he is “very serious about my coffee.” He adds, “As far as I can recall my love for the drink and the journey towards perfecting the brew began back in 2011. Since then, I have moved from being a casual drinker to someone who keeps his gear close, even on set.” And, many times, his coffee break proves beneficial for others too. “Once a director asked me for the coffee and then the entire team took a coffee break at my expense,” he laughs.

In the attempt to level up one’s coffee game, Dsena believes that people often overlook the grind. “Most of the people I have seen, they get the grind size wrong. My set up is really strict, featuring a French press, a good grinder, and an espresso machine. The secret to the Vivian Special is that it’s all about the beans, and for me, it is citrus nutty coffee light roast beans,” he shares.

The actor shares that his family is also now attuned to his needs. “My family knows exactly when I want my cuppa. They are like, ‘Please give him his coffee.’ All of them understand that it will make me happy instantly,” he concludes.

Rapid Fire

1. Instant vs. French Press vs. Espresso

French press then espresso because instant coffee has many preservatives.

2. Maximum cups of coffee you’ve consumed in a 24-hour shift Five

3. First thing you check in a new café Smell of the beans

4. Coffee, before or after a long scene Anyway, bas coffee honi chahiye.