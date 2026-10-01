Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal fallout exposed: The promise Jesus broke, Ronaldo's anger and meeting before shock exit

Cristiano Ronaldo's shock exit from the Portugal camp sent speculation into overdrive. Will he return for the remaining matches in the Nations League campaign? Has he already played his last game for Portugal? But more than that, questions have centred on what really unravelled inside the Portuguese camp to trigger Ronaldo's surprise decision, especially after the star footballer said he would reveal it all “in due time.” Cristiano Ronaldo left the Portugal camp ahead of Denmark game

According to a report by Portuguese media outlet A Bola, the situation began after the match against Norway. Ronaldo was benched for the entire game. He was initially told that he would not get any minutes, before coach Jorge Jesus informed him that he would be brought on in the second half for approximately 30 minutes. That was why Ronaldo was seen warming up on the sidelines.

The report said Ronaldo and Jesus met on Tuesday at the Portugal team hotel in Malmo, Sweden, to address the situation that had arisen after the Norway game. Ronaldo had been visibly frustrated during the match and was seen leaving the ground after the final whistle without joining his teammates on the field.