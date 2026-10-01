Indian traveller's Google Pay fails at Singapore airport, post sparks debate on UPI abroad

An Indian traveller visiting Singapore has shared his frustrating experience of trying to pay using Google Pay (GPay) at Changi Airport. Despite the growing reach of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the transaction failed, leaving him questioning how reliably the payment system works overseas. Traveller shares his experience of using UPI in Singapore. (Representational image generated using AI)

Why did GPay fail in Singapore? The post was shared by X user Nikhil George, who described his experience of attempting a UPI transaction at The Cocoa Trees in Singapore's Changi Airport.

In the caption, he wrote, "Tried paying with UPI at The Cocoa Trees in Changi Airport today. The cashier warned me upfront that it almost never works, but I insisted on trying. Scanned the QR using GPay and it just stalled and threw: 'Could not get conversion rate. Try scanning again.'"

He added, "Despite all the headlines about UPI going global, ground-level reliability abroad still has a long way to go. Keep your cards handy."

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His experience also raised questions about how reliably UPI works outside India. While international UPI payments give Indian travellers another way to pay, they may not work at every merchant or location.

For travellers, a failed payment can mean having to rely on a debit or credit card, or keep some cash handy as a backup.

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