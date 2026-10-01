₹3,000 vs ₹7,000 vs ₹15,000 air fryers: What changes as you spend more?

These are the best air fryers that you can get under ₹15,000. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less How much should you spend on an air fryer? That question becomes difficult to answer when you look at the key features offered by this appliance. In essence, all air fryers circulate hot air to cook food with little to no oil. They can roast vegetables and meat and fry food like French fries and samosas with little to no oil. Some can even make bake cookies and muffins. So does that mean that air fryer models costing ₹3,000, ₹7,000 and ₹15,000 are the same?

The answer is no, they aren't! A ₹3,000 air fryer can cover the basics with simple controls, decent cooking capacity and essential temperature and timer settings. On the other hand, an air fryer costing around ₹7,000 gets more presets, better controls and larger baskets. You spend a little more and what you get is a model costing around ₹15,000, which brings features such as dual-baskets, more precise controls, smarter functions and a far more refined experience.

Despite these differences, the question remains: do these upgrades justify the overall cost and which air fryer is worth spending for?

To get clarity, I compared different air fryer models across these price points to understand what exactly you get on paying ₹3,000, ₹7,000 and ₹10,000, which features are genuinely useful and when paying more for an air fryer may simply add conveniences you don't really need.

₹ 3,000 vs ₹ 7,000 vs ₹ 15,000 air fryers: What's the difference?

FEATURE ₹ 3,000 AIR FRYERS ₹ 7,000 AIR FRYERS ₹ 15,000 AIR FRYERS Capacity Typically 2L – 4.5L Around 4L - 7L; some oven-style models offer more Around 4.7L – 7.2L; oven-style models can offer 12L –20L Controls Manual dials or basic digital controls Digital display, touch controls and preset menus Advanced digital controls, touch panels and display features Cooking presets Basic or limited presets Multiple presets More cooking programs, depending on the model Cooking functions Primarily air frying, roasting and reheating Air frying, roasting, baking and grilling on selected models Greater cooking flexibility; some models combine air frying, baking, grilling and roasting Temperature control Adjustable temperature, typically up to 200°C Wider adjustment options and digital temperature settings More refined digital settings; some offer broader temperature ranges Cooking capacity Suitable for snacks and smaller portions Better suited to regular family meals Larger baskets or oven-style chambers for bigger batches Basket design Standard removable basket, often with a non-stick coating Larger baskets, viewing windows or improved basket designs on select models Premium basket designs, viewing windows or oven-style racks on select models Smart features Generally limited Some models offer app connectivity or smart programs Smart connectivity, app controls or advanced automation on select models Convenience Basic timer and temperature controls Presets, preheat functions and easier digital operation Added cooking flexibility, monitoring features and convenience functions

₹ 3,000 air fryer: What you get and who should buy it? An air fryer around ₹3,000 is designed for buyers who want to enjoy crispy snacks and everyday fried food with less oil, without spending heavily on kitchen appliances. It is essentially aimed at supporting basic cooking functions. In this price range, users get entry-level models with limited cooking space that is suitable for cooking smaller portions of fries, nuggets, vegetables and snacks. Users also get manual dials or basic digital controls for adjusting cooking temperature and timer. With these models, users can air fry, roast and reheat selected foods. Lastly, users also get a removable cooking basket and tray with a non-stick coating.

Air fryers within a price range of up to ₹3,000 is ideal for students, couples, people living alone and small households that prepare modest portions. It is also suitable for first-time air fryer buyers.

Simply put, an air fryer costing around ₹3,000 air fryer is all about basic cooking and cooking small batches of food cooking rather than smart features or maximum capacity.