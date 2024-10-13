Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk's SpaceX wins earlier-than-expected approval to fly fifth starship

Bloomberg |
Oct 13, 2024 08:35 AM IST

US air safety regulators approved the launch of SpaceX's fifth test flight of its Starship rocket of which, the booster will return and attempt to land upright

SpaceX received approval from US air safety regulators to launch the fifth major test flight of its massive Starship rocket — a pivotal mission that will see the booster portion return from space and attempt to land upright.

SpaceX logo and Elon Musk photo are seen in this illustration.(Reuters)
SpaceX logo and Elon Musk photo are seen in this illustration.(Reuters)

Also Read: 'Worst decision of my life': Bihar-based semiconductor startup's founder laments, see why

The Federal Aviation Administration, which licenses launches and reentries of rockets, granted the approval in an order on Saturday. Now with a license in hand, SpaceX is planning to fly Starship on Sunday from the company’s launch site in south Texas.

The approval for the flight came earlier than anticipated for SpaceX. In September, the company said the FAA notified it that the license for this mission wouldn’t be granted until late November — a timeline that SpaceX heavily criticized as slow and inefficient.

At the time, the FAA noted that changes to Starship’s flight profile had “triggered a more in-depth review” and that the FAA needed to consult other agencies about the flight’s environmental impact.

Also Read: ‘Superstar software engineers:’ Sundar Pichai talks about key traits Google looks for in aspirants

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On