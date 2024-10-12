Menu Explore
‘Superstar software engineers:’ Sundar Pichai talks about key traits Google looks for in aspirants

ByHT News Desk
Oct 12, 2024 04:18 PM IST

Google with more than 179,000 employees remains one of the most sought-after places to work, with Sundar Pichai revealing 90% of people offered a role accept it

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet, recently talked about what it takes to join the search engine giant's 179,000-strong workforce, especially when it comes to engineering.

Google and Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai(AFP)
What does it take to work at Google, according to Sundar Pichai?

peaking on "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations", Pichai said Google aspirants must not only technically excellent but also eager to learn and adaptable, with the company seeking "superstar software engineers" who thrive in dynamic environments.

Its not just all work. There are some perks, with Google offering free meals to employees, and that too, with a huge variety of choices. Pichai says this is to cultivate a community and spark creativity.

How so? Pichai recalled moments of his early years at the company how chance encounters in the office café led to exciting new ideas, reflecting Google's collaborative culture.

Why is there such a high demand to work at Google?

90% of people who are offered a role at Google end up accepting it, Pichai said, adding that it getting a job at Google remains a prestigious achievement, especially in the context of how the tech industry is currently facing hiring slowdowns and even layoffs.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
