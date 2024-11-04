Bella Hadid has an NYC Carrie Bradshaw moment in vintage equestrian-themed Chloe pants: Olivia Rodrigo did it first!

Model Bella Hadid may be a natural fit for the luxe fashion houses the world over she takes the ramp for. But in her downtime, she is a simple horse girlie, tending to her equestrian loves and their lush stables. Bella's love for her horses and riding is strong enough to transcend the pages onto her runs around town for her usual model duty calls. As a matter of fact, the Texas girlie brought an earthy piece of her hometown with her, via her latest look. Spotted stepping out of New York City's posh St. Regis Hotel over the weekend, Bella presented an immaculately elevated basic fit, the central focus of which were the vintage Chloé pants from the house's Spring/Summer 2001 collection, ‘Horses’, designed by Stella McCartney. The pair somehow, was as understated as it was statement — eggshell white linen pants stood imprinted with a galloping horse motif along the right waist and leg. A fitted, black wrap sweater with a sexy, plunging neckline matched her pointed cowboy boots also in black, as it did the faux leather jacket casually carried in her hand. Speaking of the Texan aesthetic, the fringe sling suede bag in sandy tan and the narrow-frame coffee brown shades, could not have possibly been more perfect to tie together the whole look. Bella Hadid has a Carrie Bradshaw moment in vintage, 'horse-girl' pants from Chloé (Photos: X)

The Chloé pants, first worn by Jessica White on the runway back in the day, have enough head-turning cred for it to have made it to the paps on more than one occasion. As a matter of fact, prior to Bella, singer Olivia Rodrigo wore strikingly similar pants from the same collection, albeit in a washed out khaki-hue for last year's Billboard Women in Music Awards. Olivia's styling was in essence similar to Bella's, also being minimal. But as opposed to the Texan cowgirl chic vibe, the singer paired her horse pants with a chocolate brown Rosetta Getty tube top.

That's not all. Prior to Olivia, it was evergreen pop culture icon Carrie Bradshaw — so we mean Sarah Jessica Parker — who rocked the horse girl slacks during a season 4 episode of Sex and the City. Staying true to the classic Carrie aesthetic, a white and sheer, almost entirely see-through string-drawn blouse with relaxed Victorian sleeves completed the look.

Which of these three aesthetics would you like to replicate?