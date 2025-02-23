Menu Explore
'I will seduce Elon': Leaked chat shows Ashley St Clair's alleged 'baby trap' for Elon Musk, he reacts

ByMuskaan Sharma
Feb 23, 2025 09:38 AM IST

A MAGA influencer shared texts allegedly indicating St Clair's plans to seduce Elon Musk, prompting a response from him.

Elon Musk has reacted to a MAGA influencer sharing alleged texts from Ashley St Clair in 2023, claiming she planned to seduce the world's richest man into a pregnancy plot.

26-year-old Ashley St. Clair shocked the world last week after she revealed that she gave birth to Elon Musk's 12th child in secret.

26-year-old St. Clair shocked the world last week after she revealed that she gave birth to Elon Musk's 12th child, stating that she was forced to carry out her pregnancy in secret by Musk. She has now filed a petition demanding full custody of their son and shared text messages allegedly exposing Musk's private messages to her. "I want to knock you up again," one of them read.

Amid the custody battle, Musk reacted to MAGA influencer Isabella Moody's posts sharing messages purportedly between she and St. Clair from 2023 where the 26-year-old talked about seducing the 53-eyar-old billionaire.

"I wasn’t going to post these, but now that Ashley St. Clair has leaked her private signal messages with Elon Musk after lying and saying she “wanted privacy”, here’s more evidence Ashely planned to baby trap Elon,' she wrote in the post.

Musk responded to the post, writing: "Yikes!"

Take a look at the post here:

Follow Us On