Sam Altman welcomes baby boy, shares birth announcement on X: ‘I’ve never felt such love'

Sam Altman has welcomed a baby boy. The CEO of OpenAI shared a birth announcement on X in the early hours of February 23. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman with his partner, Australian software engineer Oliver Mulherin.(X/@heyBarsee)

Altman, who is married to software engineer Oliver Mulherin, said that the baby was born premature and will spend some time in the hospital.

The birth announcement

“welcome to the world, little guy!” Altman, 39, wrote on X this morning, sharing a photograph that shows a baby grasping an adult's finger.

“He came early and is going to be in the NICU for awhile. He is doing well and it’s really nice to be in a little bubble taking care of him,” the CEO of OpenAI revealed.

“I have never felt such love,” he added.

One of the first congratulatory comments on his birth announcement came from Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, a company that has invested heavily in OpenAI.

“My heartfelt congratulations, Sam! Parenthood is one of life’s most profound and rewarding experiences. Wishing you and your family the very best,” Nadella wrote.

Thousands of other people also congratulated the CEO of OpenAI.

Sam Altman and Oliver Mulherin

Sam Altman had married his longtime partner, Oliver Mulherin, sometime in 2023 or early 2024. Pictures of the couple exchanging rings at a seaside location had gone viral in January 2024.

Altman confirmed his wedding to NBC News in a text after the pictures went viral. In September 2023, he had also told New York Magazine that he and Oliver would like kids soon.

The couple has kept their private life away from the glare of media. Their public appearances are rare - although they had attended the US State Dinner organised for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to US in 2023.

Bloomberg had also reported in January 2025 that the couple was expecting their first child to be born in March 2025.