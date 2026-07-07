Want flawless skin and hair? Know how biotin, collagen, and magnesium supplements can enhance your beauty routine

Biotin tablets promote hair growth. (Pexels) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Biotin, collagen, and magnesium are important for healthy skin and hair. Biotin, also called vitamin B7, helps keep skin and hair healthy. It supports keratin production, strengthening hair and improving its texture. Collagen is the most common protein in our bodies. It helps keep the skin elastic and hydrated, reducing wrinkles and fine lines while also making hair thicker and shinier. Lastly, magnesium is key to skin health. It helps control moisture levels, lowers inflammation, and promotes cell regeneration. Together, these nutrients nourish your skin and hair from within and help keep them looking youthful. "Biotin, collagen, and magnesium work together to improve your beauty routine from within. Collagen helps keep your skin firm and supports healthy nails. Biotin increases keratin production for beautiful hair. Magnesium helps manage stress-related skin breakouts and promotes cell repair and hydration," Dermatologist Dr Raina Nahar tells Health Shots. 1. Swisse Women’s Multivitamin

2 . hk vitals Multivitamin For Women (60 Tablets) | With Zinc, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Multiminerals & Ginseng Extract Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This multivitamin from HealthKart HK Vitals is designed for people with active lifestyles. It contains Zinc, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, and Ginseng Extract. It may boost energy, support immunity, and enhance skin health while reducing oxidative stress. With powerful antioxidants and nutrients that help collagen, it may increase skin elasticity and repair. HealthKart HK Vitals Multivitamin for Women Specifications: Item form: Tablet

Flavour: Unflavoured

Benefits: Bone health support, skin health 3. Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen

Swisse Women’s Multivitamin, Australia’s No.1 brand, offers 36 essential nutrients. This includes Vitamins B6, B12, C, and E, as well as antioxidants, minerals, and herbs to help boost your energy and vitality. It may also support your immunity and promote healthy hair, skin, nails, and bones. The brand states that this multivitamin is gluten-free and tested for heavy metals, making it a safe option for your overall health. Swisse Women’s Multivitamin Supplements Specifications: Flavour: Citrus

Benefits: Boosts antioxidant

Item form: Tablet 2. HealthKart HK Vitals Multivitamin for Women

HealthKart HK Vitals Marine Collagen Powder is a supplement that contains marine collagen, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, biotin, and hyaluronic acid. It may improve skin smoothness and clarity, strengthen hair, and reduce nail brittleness. This tasty powder may also help increase collagen in your skin and keep it moisturised, making it a refreshing way to support the health of your skin, hair, and nails. HealthKart HK Vitals Marine Collagen Powder Specifications: Flavour: Orange

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Item form: Powder 5. HealthyHey Nutrition Magnesium Glycinate

HealthyHey Nutrition magnesium glycinate supplement may help with muscle recovery, nerve health, and better sleep. It offers quick absorption and is easy on your stomach without causing laxative effects. This supplement may help reduce cramps, promote relaxation, and support bone health, providing essential minerals for your daily health and energy. HealthyHey Nutrition Magnesium Glycinate Specifications: Item form: Capsule

Flavour: Unflavoured

Benefits: Sleep support 6. Carbamide Forte Magnesium Glycinate Supplement

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Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen is a hydrolysed collagen powder with no flavour. This product may help improve skin elasticity and moisture and reduce wrinkles. It comes from wild-caught fish and may help your skin, nails, and hair. The brand says it is good for joint and bone health and may help regenerate connective tissue. Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen Specifications: Flavour: Unflavoured

Item form: Powder

Benefits: Metabolism management 4. HealthKart HK Vitals Marine Collagen Powder

This Carbamide Forte supplement provides 2000 mg per serving and may be a good choice for you. It offers pure, chelated magnesium, which may help with muscle health, relieve headaches, and improve sleep. This supplement might also boost bone density and support relaxation. It has high bioavailability and lacks a laxative effect, making it a gentle yet effective option for your daily magnesium needs. Carbamide Forte Magnesium Glycinate Supplement Specifications: Item form: Tablet

Flavour: Unflavoured

Diet type: Vegetarian 7. Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies

Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies are strawberry-flavoured and vegetarian. They may help strengthen your hair and nails and support tissue repair. These gummies are rich in multivitamins, zinc, and fibre, which can help reduce oxidative stress and slow hair ageing. The brand says this product is good for daily use because it is gut-friendly. Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies Specifications: Item form: Gummy

Diet type: Vegetarian

Benefits: Hair health support 8. Swisse Biotin+ New Improved Formula

Swisse Biotin+ contains 100% of your daily recommended intake of biotin, along with nicotinamide, Vitamin C, and rose hips. This combination helps increase keratin levels and promotes hair regrowth. It supports the health of your skin, hair, and nails by hydrating the skin, repairing brittle nails, and reducing hair loss. The brand claims to be vegetarian and offers high-quality products for overall beauty care. Swisse Biotin+ New Improved Formula Specifications: Item form: Tablet

Diet type: Vegetarian

Benefits: Anti-ageing