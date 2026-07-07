Ex-Bengal minister Aroop Biswas appears for questioning in Messi event case

Former West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas on Tuesday appeared before the police for questioning in a case related to the irregularities at the Lionel Messi event at Salt Lake Stadium in December, officials said. Former West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi as part of 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025'. (PTI)

Biswas, a TMC leader who has joined the rebel camp, appeared before the investigators at the Bidhannagar South police station, they said.

"His statement has been recorded, and the information provided by him is being examined along with other evidence collected in the case," a police officer said.

The Calcutta High Court granted Biswas interim protection from arrest till August 17.

The high court has also directed the police to file a status report on the investigation on July 10.

Shatadru Dutta, who was the main organiser of Messi's India Tour, had lodged a police complaint on May 17, accusing Biswas of cheating, criminal intimidation and extortion. Based on this, a case was registered by the police.

He alleged that nearly 22,000 tickets for the event were sold on the black market and claimed that Biswas had used his position as sports minister to exert undue influence during the programme.

The event at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13, 2025, had descended into chaos after a large number of people entered the venue allegedly without valid access.

Many spectators who had bought expensive tickets complained that they could neither properly see Messi nor enjoy the programme due to overcrowding and mismanagement.

Messi left the ground amid the commotion, following which sections of angry spectators vandalised parts of the stadium.

The controversy had triggered a political storm at the time, following which Dutta was arrested. After his release on bail, he blamed Biswas for the event's collapse and the losses he suffered.

Messi's management team had also expressed concerns over the arrangements and the security lapses during the event.