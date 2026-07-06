Pedri sends bold Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup final message after stunning Lionel Messi admission

Pedri hailed Lionel Messi's impact at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, claiming that he hoped for a final showdown between Spain and Argentina. The defending champions beat Cape Verde in their Round of 32 clash and will face Egypt in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, the reigning European champions defeated Austria and are set to face Portugal in the Round of 16. Pedri spoke about Lionel Messi ahead of Spain's Round of 16 clash vs Portugal. (AFP)

For Argentina, Messi has defied logic. He is 39 years old, and it would have been fine if he had not performed as he has been playing in this tournament. He is on top of the Golden Boot race with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. They have scored seven goals each.

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‘Lionel Messi is the best player in history’ Speaking to AS, Pedri said, "I am enjoying him. I already enjoyed him when I trained with him every day. What he is doing is crazy."

"The things he is doing at his age can only be done with the quality he has. For me, he is the best player in history."

For Spain, it is too early to think about facing Argentina in the final, as that is the only possible route to face the CONMEBOL side. But Pedri thinks it's possible.

"That dream would be top because it would mean we are in the World Cup final. It would be a good sign," he said.

Pedri has also developed as a player. Since Hansi Flick took over at Barcelona, Pedri has become more influential in the middle of the park.

"Above all, he started putting me at the base of the play so that I could be in contact with the ball," he said.

"It is true that, for example, [former Spain boss] Luis Enrique also asked me to drop deep a lot, to touch the ball and feel comfortable there. But Flick changed my position on the pitch and, above all, he transmitted to us the mentality of winning, of competing. That is what he has changed, and he has transformed the mentality of the team. We have to thank him, he has changed Barca’s mentality," he added.

The game against Portugal will be Spain's toughest test in this World Cup. Just like Portugal, Spain was also held to a draw in their opener. Portugal drew with DR Congo 1-1. Meanwhile, Spain were held to a goalless draw by debutants Cape Verde.