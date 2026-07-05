Cyber fraud: ₹25,000 reward announced on kingpin; police teams in West Bengal

The investigation into the sprawling international cyber fraud syndicate operating from Lucknow’s Summit Building has gathered pace, with the Crime Branch announcing a ₹25,000 reward on absconding kingpin Vineet Kumar Vishisht and dispatching eight members police team to West Bengal to track him down. According to senior police sources, Vineet is believed to be the principal link between cyber fraud gangs based in the United States and the Lucknow call centre. (For Representation)

Sources said Vineet has remained on the run ever since Lucknow Police dismantled what investigators have described as a “Mini Jamtara”—a sophisticated cyber fraud hub allegedly linked to transnational criminal networks—by arresting 119 people during a massive raid on the Summit Building in Lucknow on July 1.

According to senior police sources, Vineet is believed to be the principal link between cyber fraud gangs based in the United States and the Lucknow call centre, allegedly facilitating the flow of sensitive personal data of foreign nationals to the operators working from the city.

Investigators suspect the overseas syndicates supplied databases containing potential victims’ personal and financial information, while the Lucknow-based network allegedly executed the scams through fake customer support calls, technical assistance fraud and financial deception targeting victims abroad.

As part of the manhunt, an eight-member Crime Branch team has been sent to West Bengal after investigators received specific intelligence suggesting that Vineet or his associates may have established operational links in the state. The team is coordinating with local police to verify the leads and identify possible hideouts and logistical support networks.

Police sources said investigators are also analysing digital evidence, financial transactions, travel records and communication data to map Vineet’s network and identify others who may have facilitated the international cyber fraud operation.

The Crime Branch believes Vineet played a central role in coordinating the syndicate’s operations, arranging infrastructure for the illegal call centre and maintaining contact with foreign handlers who allegedly supplied data used to target victims, particularly in the United States.