Sandesh Jhingan makes desperate plea after Lionel Messi's India tour: ‘No willingness to invest, but crores spent…’

Sandesh Jhingan released a social media post making an appeal for emotional and financial investment in Indian football.(ANI) Sandesh Jhingan tried to force attention towards Indian football after Lionel Messi's recent tour, stating fans must love the sport enough to support their own. Lionel Messi’s much-awaited tour of India reached its end as he traversed the length and breadth of the subcontinent to visit four cities and receive the adulation of millions of fans. While the rare opportunity to catch a glimpse of Messi on Indian soil had its own value, there was no lack of disagreement with certain elements of the tour – particularly as the gulf between the standing of domestic football and football overseas from the perspective of the average Indian fan became clear.

Following the conclusion of the GOAT Tour, Indian national team defender and veteran Sandesh Jhingan took the opportunity to make his bid for attention to be given to domestic football, with this event having refocused Indian football after several months spent in the doldrums.

Using his Instagram account, Jhingan made clear that he wishes Indian football fans turn their attentions inwards, and try to create the sort of change that would allow Indian football to find a fresh foundation after poor results internationally combined with the stalling of the country’s top domestic leagues including the Indian Super League.

“It genuinely made me happy to see that our country does love football, that it can fill stadiums to full capacity and that people are willing to spend lakhs to witness the sport,” said Jhingan.

“What troubles me, however, and leaves me deeply reflective, is that at a time when our own football ecosystem is in jeopardy, arguably facing one of its most difficult phases, we stand on the brink of having no active domestic football ahead of us.”

“It feels as though we are close to shutting everything down because there is no willingness to invest in football within India, yet crores were spent on this tour,” expressed the defender, not hesitating from calling out that the investment was clearly possible for big superstars, but refused to India’s own talent and footballing future: “What this tells me is that we do love the sport, but perhaps not enough to support our own players.”

‘I accept responsibility for performances…’

Messi’s tour received criticism for the high prices and fanatic drumming up of an icon, which included the commissioning of a statue of the Argentinian star in Kolkata. Following controversy and tension following his event at Salt Lake Stadium, fans rioted and vandalised the historic stadium that is recognised as football’s mecca in the country – a metaphor of the stature of football in the country, if there were any.

Jhingan also pre-empted the response that many would have – that the attention must first turn to Jhingan and co.’s own performance in an India shirt, which has seen the country slip down the FIFA rankings after two terrible years in international football. The 32-year-old defender took responsibility for that, but continued by making the appeal that the results would only follow after a systemic overhaul.

“I am aware of the criticism that comes our way, and I accept responsibility for performances. But football does not exist in isolation. Anyone who truly understands the game knows how profoundly structure, stability, and belief influence what ultimately happens on the pitch,” said Jhingan.

“That said, I am genuinely glad that millions experienced a once in a lifetime moment and saw their dreams come alive. I only hope this occasion sparks a deeper conversation not just about loving football, but about sustaining it at home,” concluded the Indian international.