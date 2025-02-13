Menu Explore
McDonald's brings back fan favourite Snack Wrap, teases new menu item

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 13, 2025 10:49 PM IST

Snack Wraps expected to return later this year amid excitement in the U.S. and other markets.

McDonald's has brought back a fan-favourite menu item that was discontinued in 2016. During its Q4 earnings call earlier this week, the fast-food giant announced the comeback of Snack Wrap. The company also teased a “new” chicken strip.

McDonald's is bringing back its discontinued fan-favourite item(Representational Image)
McDonald's is bringing back its discontinued fan-favourite item(Representational Image)

McDonald's brings back Snack Wrap, teases more menu items

“We’re excited about the significant opportunity we see within our chicken portfolio and see the potential to add another point of chicken market share by the end of 2026,” Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s president, chairman and CEO, said on Monday, per Today.

The CEO went on to add, “This year, there is incredible energy for the return of Snack Wraps in the U.S., along with a few other markets.” In 2016, McDonald's discontinued the original Snack Wrap, which came with the options of a grilled or crispy chicken and a choice of ranch or honey mustard sauce.

During the earnings call, Kempczinski added that McDonald's is also planning on releasing Chicken Big Mac as a limited-time offering. Back in 2015, the company discontinued selling chicken strips under the brand name Chicken Selects. However, the company is set to relaunch it as a “new” menu item.

When asked about the exact launch date for the iconic Snack Wrap, the CEO said, “My U.S. team would kill me if I gave any more details about the when and the exact specifics of how we’re going to plan on doing that, but certainly expect that to come online later in the year.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
