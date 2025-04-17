What's open and closed on Easter? Walmart, Target, Trader Joe's, Costco and more

With Easter right around the corner, it is the right time to check off your shopping list. While it is best to avoid any last-minute shopping, dozens of stores will keep their doors open this Sunday. However, a handful of retailers, including big names like Target and Costco, will remain closed. So, let's take a look at what retail stores are open and closed on April 20. What's open and closed on Easter: Walmart, Target, Macy's and more

Retail and grocery stores that will be open on Easter

Is Walmart open on Easter?

Walmart stores will be open during regular hours, per USA Today.

Will the Kroger family of companies be open on Easter?

The majority of the Kroger family of companies, which include Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, and Smith’s Food and Drug, will be open on Easter, per the outlet.

Is Trader Joe's open on Easter?

Yes, Trader Joe's will be open on Easter Sunday.

Is Whole Foods open on Easter?

According to the outlet, most Whole Foods stores will be open on Easter. However, they will close early at 6 pm, with a few exceptions.

Other stores to remain open:

Meijer, Food Lion, Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Vons, Tom Thumb, Lidl, Harris Teeterm, Wegman's, Harveys and Winn-Dixie, and Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets, will be open on Sunday. However, some may close early. It is recommended to check with your local outlets for exact store hours.

Stores closed on Easter Sunday (April 20)

Retail stores that will remain closed on Easter Sunday, according to The Independent, are: