Aurora forecast: These US states to witness northern lights amid ‘strong’ geomagnetic storm

Attention skygazers! A powerful geomagnetic storm watch for today (April 16) has been placed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Rated as a G3, it is expected to bring vibrant northern lights across several US states and Canada. Aurora forecast today: These US states to witness dazzling northern lights today amid powerful G3 storm

Where to see northern lights amid ‘strong’ G3 storm

The NOAA initially placed a G3 watch for April 16 on Tuesday after a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun on April 13. However, the government agency said in a post shared on X Wednesday that the watch for the “strong” geomagnetic storm will now stay in place through April 17 as a CME continues to pass over Earth.

The agency forecasts the Kp index, a measure of geomagnetic activity, to peak at 5.33 over the next 24 hours, per Space.com. This heightened activity is expected to make the dazzling aurora borealis visible as far south as Oregon and Illinois. The best chances for viewing the celestial spectacle are in Alaska and most of Canada.

However, skygazers in Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, and Upper Michigan could also see the dazzling northern lights tonight, per Forbes. Additionally, certain areas in South Dakota, Wisconsin, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine may also witness auroras. NOAA advises checking its 3-day space weather outlook for the latest timing and forecast details at swpc.noaa.gov.

While the geomagnetic activity is expected to peak Wednesday night, a minor G1 storm is possible on Thursday, according to NOAA's three-day forecast. The best way to see the northern lights is to travel to a high north-facing vantage point, away from light pollution. The best viewing conditions are between 10 pm and 2 am, according to the agency.