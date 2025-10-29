Mumbai dental surgeon warns cavities can even cause stroke related complications: 'Not only raise blood pressure but...'

When it comes to reducing stroke risk, we often focus on the usual suspects: blood pressure, diet, exercise, and smoking. But, according to Dr Huzaifa Ezzy, consultant prosthodontist and implantologist, Saifee Hospital Mumbai, there's a new player in town, and it's hiding in plain sight – your oral health. Also read | Skipping brushing your teeth twice a day for 2 minutes? Dentist explains why it's important, shares correct way to do it There is a link between oral health and stroke risk, and Dr Huzaifa Ezzy is highlighting the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene to prevent stroke-related complications. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ezzy highlighted that oral health isn't just about preserving your smile — it's about protecting your heart, brain, and life. Research suggests that gum disease and cavities might be linked to a higher risk of stroke, making regular dental care a potential game-changer.

Gum disease and stroke: what's the connection?

Dr Ezzy explained, “When we think about stroke prevention, we often consider controlling blood pressure, maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding smoking. However, there’s an emerging area of medical research that highlights an unlikely but crucial factor: oral health. The condition of your gums and teeth may have more to do with your risk of stroke than you might imagine. Increasing evidence suggests that treating cavities and periodontal disease doesn’t just protect your smile; it could also play a role in reducing the likelihood of developing stroke-related complications.”

Poor oral hygiene allows bacteria to enter the bloodstream, causing inflammation and damaging blood vessels, Dr Ezzy added. She said that this can lead to restricted blood flow to the brain and an increased stroke risk. Studies show that people with severe gum disease are almost twice as likely to suffer from cardiovascular events, including strokes, she added.

Dr Huzaifa Ezzy said that in cases of gum disease or untreated cavities, bacteria can enter the bloodstream, spreading inflammation to other parts of the body.(Shutterstock)

How oral health affects overall health

“Oral health and systemic health are closely intertwined. The mouth acts as the entry point to the body’s circulatory system, and poor oral hygiene allows harmful bacteria to thrive. In cases of gum disease or untreated cavities, bacteria can enter the bloodstream, spreading inflammation to other parts of the body. This chronic, low-grade inflammation can damage the lining of blood vessels, promoting the buildup of plaque inside arteries, a process known as atherosclerosis. Over time, this can restrict blood flow to the brain and increase the risk of clot formation, one of the key causes of ischemic strokes,” Dr Ezzy said.

Dr Ezzy said certain bacteria can invade arterial walls, making them thicker and less elastic – this raises blood pressure and increases the risk of blood vessel blockage. She said, “Studies have shown that people with severe gum disease are almost twice as likely to suffer from cardiovascular events, including strokes, compared to those with healthy gums. Researchers believe that certain bacteria, such as Porphyromonas gingivalis, commonly found in advanced periodontal infections, can directly invade arterial walls, making them thicker and less elastic.”

She added, “This not only raises blood pressure but also increases the risk of blood vessel blockage. Additionally, these bacteria may trigger the body’s immune system to release inflammatory chemicals, further damaging the vascular system.”

Dr Ezzy shared that people who neglect oral hygiene often have other stroke risk factors, such as smoking, poor diet, and lack of physical activity – maintaining good oral health may indirectly improve overall health behaviours.

She said, “Another important link between oral health and stroke lies in lifestyle habits. People who neglect their oral hygiene often have other overlapping risk factors such as smoking, poor diet, high stress levels, or lack of physical activity — all of which independently increase the chances of stroke. Therefore, maintaining good oral health may indirectly help improve overall health behaviors that protect the heart and brain.”

Reducing stroke risk with oral care

According to Dr Ezzy, the good news is that this risk is largely preventable. “Routine dental care, such as brushing twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, flossing, and visiting the dentist regularly, can significantly reduce the bacterial load in the mouth and prevent gum inflammation. Treating existing cavities or periodontal disease stops bacteria from spreading to the bloodstream and helps lower systemic inflammation. Over time, this reduces the strain on the circulatory system, supports healthier arteries, and may lower the likelihood of stroke-related complications,” Dr Ezzy said.

“While more research is ongoing to fully establish the causal relationship between oral health and stroke prevention, the connection is compelling enough to merit attention. The mouth is, after all, a reflection of one’s overall health. Ignoring bleeding gums or untreated tooth decay doesn’t just affect your dental wellbeing; it may also silently increase the risk of life-threatening vascular problems. Taking care of your oral health is, therefore, not just about preserving a confident smile — it’s about protecting your heart, your brain, and your life,” Dr Ezzy concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.