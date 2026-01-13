Dermatologists call pollution the hidden hair enemy, saying it dulls shine and weakens strands like a silent killer

Every city woman knows the struggle: glossy hair one day, weighed down and lifeless the next. Between traffic fumes, dust, and a constant haze, pollution has quietly become one of the biggest stressors for your hair and scalp. The fine particles we breathe in daily don’t just stay in the air; they settle on your scalp, clog follicles, and damage hair at its root too. Pollution harms your hair more than you think, expert says(Freepik)

Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, aesthetic dermatologist and founder of ISAAC Luxe tells HT ShopNow, “The scalp is an extension of your skin, and it’s the foundation of healthy hair. When pollutants, oil, and sweat build up, they clog follicles, inflame the scalp, and weaken the barrier that supports growth. The result is hair that feels lifeless, frizzy, and prone to breakage.”

Shawn Lim, Head of Beauty Research at Dyson, agrees that scalp health is often overlooked in the broader conversation around pollution and hair care. “Maintaining a balanced scalp environment is essential to preserving your hair’s natural texture, shine, and resilience,” Lim explains. The expert adds that as air quality drops, even small changes to your routine can make a visible difference.

Tips to protect your hair from pollution

Follow these expert-backed tips to help protect your scalp and hair during high-pollution season:

1. Understand your scalp

City living exposes your scalp to multiple aggressors, pollution, humidity, sweat, and styling buildup. Regular cleansing and maintaining hydration are simple yet essential steps to protect its natural barrier and promote stronger hair from the root.

A healthy scalp equals healthy hair. As Lim notes, “The scalp has approximately 100,000 hair follicles and sebaceous glands and keeping it healthy plays an important role in helping hair strands look and feel their best.”

Making scalp care a priority after exposure-heavy days, just like you would cleanse your face, helps maintain clarity and prevent build-up that leads to long-term issues.

“We often think of pollution as affecting our lungs or skin, but it has a direct impact on the scalp too. It can lead to dandruff and other problems such as an itchy, bumpy and oily scalp. If left untreated, inflammation of the scalp can impact hair loss and retention”, adds Dr Gupta.

2. Fight the pollution effect

Urban smog traps tiny pollutants that cling to the scalp and hair cuticle, making hair dry, dull, and brittle. Over time, these particles can even penetrate the scalp surface, cause irritation and alter the hair’s natural oil balance. According to Lim, “Key symptoms of an unhealthy scalp to watch out for include itchiness, irritation, and dryness. Scalp issues are also linked to rough hair, reduced shine and hair breakage.”

Dr Gupta agrees: “Wash your hair regularly, especially after high exposure days. Gentle cleansing removes pollutants before they can oxidise or block follicles. Follow it with a lightweight conditioner or serum that seals in moisture and adds a layer of protection.”

3. Style smarter

Overexposure to heat can compound the effects of pollution, leading to dryness and scalp sensitivity. “With pollution causing so many issues across the nation where the scalp is already inflamed, it’s important to avoid additional stress from hot tools,” adds Dr Gupta. In polluted environments where the scalp is already sensitised, heat-smart tools can be the difference between protecting and worsening damage.

4. Build a scalp-care ritual

Think of scalp care as skincare. “Using hair care treatments filled with natural ingredients and antioxidants will help keep your scalp and hair clean, and protected against the effects of oxidative stress, which is typically caused by pollution, microbes, UV radiation and even some cosmetic products” explains Lin.

Dr Gupta adds: “Active ingredients in hair care products reduce oxidative stress and rebalance microbes, helping to maintain the scalp in the healthiest condition." She also recommends gentle exfoliation once a week, followed by nourishing oils or serums. “Antioxidants like green tea, niacinamide, and vitamin E protect against pollution-induced inflammation, while hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and peptides strengthen the scalp barrier,” she says.

A targeted scalp routine keeps the foundation of your hair clean, hydrated, and resilient, which in turn means stronger, shinier strands.

5. Support hair from within

While pollution is an external aggregator, your hair needs support from within. “A diet rich in fruit and vegetables provides antioxidants that neutralise free radicals generated from pollution and other external stressors,” Lim mentions.

Dr Gupta suggests including foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, and vitamins A and C; they strengthen follicles and support sebum balance, which keeps hair hydrated naturally. A well-balanced diet works in tandem with scalp care to reduce oxidative stress and improve hair’s natural defences against environmental aggressors.

Pollution may be unavoidable in urban life, but damage doesn’t have to be. With a little science, a little technology, and a lot of consistency, city women can take charge of their scalp health from cleansing and nutrition to using intelligent tools that protect rather than harm.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.