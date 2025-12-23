Search
Anti-dandruff hair serum: 8 top-rated options to help you get rid of white flakes

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 10:00 am IST

Dandruff is a common hair issue in winter and if you need a hair serum to fight dandruff, then here are our top 8 picks for you.

Looking to buy a hair serum to fight dryness and dandruff? Then you are just a hair serum away. Formulated with active ingredients that address the root causes of dandruff, such as excess oil, dryness, and scalp irritation—these serums work directly on the scalp while nourishing hair strands. Lightweight and non-greasy, anti-dandruff hair serums absorb quickly, helping reduce itchiness, redness, and visible flakes without weighing hair down.

Explore the best hair serums for dandruff
Explore the best hair serums for dandruff(Freepik)

These hair serums are suitable for all hair types. They can be easily incorporated into daily hair care routines, offering a convenient and effective solution for achieving flake-free confidence and healthier-looking hair.

Check out our top 8 options:

1.

Deconstruct Anti-Dandruff Scalp Serum|Contains 2% Salicylic Acid + 1% Prebiotic + 0.5% Piroctone Olamine|Dandruff Remover|Sulphate&Paraben Free - 100Ml,130 Grams
Loading...

Deconstruct Anti-Dandruff Scalp Serum targets flakes and itch with a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula that balances the scalp. It gently exfoliates buildup, reduces visible dandruff, and supports a calm, healthy feel without greasiness. Customers report fewer flakes within weeks, noting improved comfort and cleaner roots. Many praise its non-sticky texture and mild scent, saying hair feels fresher, lighter, and easier to style while maintaining daily scalp hydration and long-lasting confidence from consistent use across diverse hair types and climates worldwide today.

2.

Minimalist Anti-Dandruff Hair Serum for Scalp | Pre Shampoo Treatment with CPH Complex & Oligopeptide 0.8% | With Elestab Advanced Anti Dandruff Molecule | For Women & Men | 50ml
Loading...

Minimalist Anti-Dandruff Hair Serum fights flakes using a clean, no-nonsense approach that soothes irritation and restores scalp balance. The lightweight serum absorbs quickly, controls oil, and keeps hair comfortable all day. Customers share visible dandruff reduction and less itching, appreciating the transparent ingredient philosophy. Reviews highlight a non-greasy finish, easy layering with routines, and softer roots, making it a dependable daily solution for clearer scalps and healthier-looking hair that users trust for consistent results across seasons and lifestyles everywhere today.

3.

Indulekha Svetakutuja Dandruff Treatment Scalp Serum 30ml |Ayurvedic serum for dandruff treatment
Loading...

Indulekha Svetakutuja Dandruff Treatment Scalp Serum blends traditional wisdom with modern care to address persistent dandruff. It nourishes the scalp, reduces flakes, and helps maintain moisture balance for resilient roots. Customers mention noticeable relief from itching and recurring dandruff, valuing its herbal feel. Feedback often applauds improved scalp comfort, stronger-looking hair, and consistent results with regular use, making it a trusted choice for holistic dandruff control among users seeking gentle, effective solutions rooted in Ayurveda for long-term scalp health benefits.

4.

Soulflower Anti Dandruff Hair Serum with Piroctone Olamine, 2% Salicylic Acid & Rosemary Essential Oil for Hair Growth, Anti Hair Fall, Frizz Control Lotion for Men & Women for All Hair Types | 50ml
Loading...

Soulflower Anti Dandruff Hair Serum uses botanical oils to calm itchy scalps and reduce visible flakes naturally. The lightweight blend nourishes roots, improves scalp hygiene, and supports healthier hair texture. Customers report reduced dandruff and dryness, praising its soothing aroma and plant-based care. Reviews frequently mention softer hair, balanced oil levels, and improved scalp comfort, making it popular among users seeking gentle, aromatherapeutic dandruff solutions that fit clean beauty routines and daily wellness rituals with consistent, noticeable results over time.

5.

Vedix Nuyantra Pro Hair Growth Serum With Dandruff Care For Women & Men With Neem, Tulasi & Cedar | Ayurvedic Hair Serum | 40 ml
Loading...

Vedix Nuyantra Pro Hair Growth Serum personalises scalp care to address dandruff concerns while supporting stronger growth. The serum targets scalp imbalance, reduces flakes, and nourishes follicles for healthier density. Customers appreciate customised results, reporting cleaner scalps and improved hair feel. Reviews highlight reduced itching, better manageability, and visible improvement over time, crediting the tailored approach for boosting confidence and long-term scalp wellness through consistent use backed by expert consultation and feedback from satisfied users nationwide across diverse hair profiles.

6.

PROTOUCH Anti Dandruff Drops (Serum) - Niacinamide, 0.5% Salicylic Acid, Oligopeptide, Rosemary Ext | Soothes Itchy, Inflamed Scalp | Nourished Hair | For All Scalp Types - 60 ML
Loading...

PROTOUCH Anti Dandruff Drops deliver targeted care with a concentrated formula that tackles flakes at the source. The drops absorb fast, soothe irritation, and help maintain a balanced scalp environment. Customers note quick relief from itching and reduced dandruff visibility. Feedback often praises precise application, non-oily comfort, and lasting freshness, making it a practical option for busy users seeking effective, mess-free dandruff control that fits daily routines without buildup or heaviness according to repeated customer experiences and reviews online today.

7.

Arata Anti Dandruff Hair Tonic (100 ML) | With Neem, Fenugreek, Tea Tree Oil | Treats Dry, Itchy Flaky Scalp And Fights Dandruff | For All Hair Types
Loading...

Arata Anti Dandruff Hair Tonic refreshes the scalp using gentle, plant-derived actives that reduce flakes and calm irritation. The water-light tonic hydrates, balances oil, and leaves no residue. Customers say dandruff appears controlled with regular use, appreciating the clean, vegan formulation. Reviews frequently highlight improved scalp comfort, reduced itchiness, and lighter hair feel, positioning it as a mindful choice for everyday dandruff care supported by positive feedback from conscious consumers globally seeking gentle performance without harsh chemicals or buildup issues.

8.

Love Beauty & Planet Anti-Dandruff Scalp Serum With Tea Tree & Rosemary Extracts 50Ml | No Parabens, No Dyes
Loading...

Love Beauty & Planet Anti-Dandruff Scalp Serum combines ethical sourcing with effective scalp care to fight flakes. The nourishing formula soothes irritation, reduces dandruff, and leaves hair feeling refreshed. Customers love the pleasant fragrance and eco-conscious ethos, reporting improved scalp balance. Reviews often mention softer hair, less itchiness, and guilt-free usage, making it appealing for users wanting visible results aligned with sustainable beauty values backed by positive feedback across varied hair types worldwide from loyal customers over time, consistently today.

  • What does a hair serum do?

    A hair serum smooths hair, adds shine, reduces frizz, and in scalp-focused variants, helps address concerns like dandruff, dryness, or oil imbalance.

  • How do I use a hair or scalp serum correctly?

    Apply a few drops directly to the scalp or hair lengths, depending on the product. Massage gently and leave it on unless directions say otherwise.

  • Can I use hair serum daily?

    Yes, most lightweight and non-greasy serums are designed for daily use. Always follow brand-specific instructions.

  • Will hair serum make my hair oily?

    Not if used correctly. Use the recommended amount and focus the application on the scalp or ends as advised.

  • Is hair serum suitable for all hair types?

    Most serums suit multiple hair types, but choosing one formulated for your specific concern—dandruff, dryness, or hair fall—delivers better results.

  • How long does it take to see results?

    Visible improvements like reduced frizz or comfort may appear quickly, while dandruff control or scalp balance typically improves over a few weeks of consistent use.

