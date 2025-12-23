Anti-dandruff hair serum: 8 top-rated options to help you get rid of white flakes
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 10:00 am IST
Dandruff is a common hair issue in winter and if you need a hair serum to fight dandruff, then here are our top 8 picks for you.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Deconstruct Anti-Dandruff Scalp Serum|Contains 2% Salicylic Acid + 1% Prebiotic + 0.5% Piroctone Olamine|Dandruff Remover|Sulphate&Paraben Free - 100Ml,130 Grams View Details
₹479
Minimalist Anti-Dandruff Hair Serum for Scalp | Pre Shampoo Treatment with CPH Complex & Oligopeptide 0.8% | With Elestab Advanced Anti Dandruff Molecule | For Women & Men | 50ml View Details
₹489
Indulekha Svetakutuja Dandruff Treatment Scalp Serum 30ml |Ayurvedic serum for dandruff treatment View Details
₹216
Soulflower Anti Dandruff Hair Serum with Piroctone Olamine, 2% Salicylic Acid & Rosemary Essential Oil for Hair Growth, Anti Hair Fall, Frizz Control Lotion for Men & Women for All Hair Types | 50ml View Details
₹359
Vedix Nuyantra Pro Hair Growth Serum With Dandruff Care For Women & Men With Neem, Tulasi & Cedar | Ayurvedic Hair Serum | 40 ml View Details
₹381
PROTOUCH Anti Dandruff Drops (Serum) - Niacinamide, 0.5% Salicylic Acid, Oligopeptide, Rosemary Ext | Soothes Itchy, Inflamed Scalp | Nourished Hair | For All Scalp Types - 60 ML View Details
₹548
Arata Anti Dandruff Hair Tonic (100 ML) | With Neem, Fenugreek, Tea Tree Oil | Treats Dry, Itchy Flaky Scalp And Fights Dandruff | For All Hair Types View Details
₹404
Love Beauty & Planet Anti-Dandruff Scalp Serum With Tea Tree & Rosemary Extracts 50Ml | No Parabens, No Dyes View Details
₹379
