8 top-rated face masks for dry skin to help you glow-up for your Christmas party

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 01:58 pm IST

Christmas is just around the corner, and if you, too, are on the lookout for a face mask for your glowing skin, then here are the top 8 picks for you.

8 Face packs for a Christmas glow up(Freepik)
The holiday season is just about to begin, and with Christmas just around the corner, it's that time of the year when your dry and dull skin needs a bit more attention. That is where a hydrating face mask comes into the picture. A hydrating face mask, like a gentle reset button, wraps your skin in moisture, restoring balance and leaving it supple, fresh, and effortlessly radiant.

So check out our top 8 picks of hydrating face masks for that perfect Christmas glow.

1.

Forest Essentials Chandan Varnya Face Pack | Ayurvedic Hydrating Facial Lepa with Sandalwood | For Skin Toning, Smoothening & Radiance
Loading...

Forest Essentials Chandan Varnya Face Pack revives dry, dull skin using pure sandalwood, saffron, and honey. This Ayurvedic formula gently exfoliates, improves complexion, and restores natural glow while keeping skin hydrated. Customers love its calming aroma and visible brightness after regular use. Many users with dry skin report reduced patchiness and improved softness. Ideal for sensitive and dry skin, this luxurious face pack delivers spa-like radiance at home.

2.

Mamaearth Rice Dewy Bright Face Pack with Rice Water & Niacinamide For Glass Skin 200g | DIY-like Texture | Gives Glass-Like Glow |Instant Brightness | Gel Cream Face Mask |Free From Harmful Chemicals
Loading...

Mamaearth Rice Dewy Bright Face Pack deeply nourishes dry skin with rice water, niacinamide, and glycerin. It boosts hydration, enhances skin barrier strength, and leaves a dewy glow. Customers frequently praise its lightweight texture and instant brightness without irritation. Dry-skin users note smoother skin and reduced dullness after a few uses. Dermatologically tested and toxin-free, this face pack is perfect for daily glow and moisture restoration.

3.

mCaffeine Super Glow Flash Facial 25% AHA+BHA+PHA Face Mask | 5 Mins Glow Face Pack | Instant Brightening & Hydrate Winter Skin | Unclogs Pores, Removes Blackhead & Dead Skin | Tan Removal | Color Changing Mask for Dry Skin- 50gm
Loading...

mCaffeine Super Glow Flash Facial energises dry, tired skin with caffeine, vitamin C, and milk extracts. This quick facial treatment exfoliates gently, hydrates deeply, and delivers instant radiance. Customers appreciate the salon-like glow achieved in minutes and the non-drying formula. Many reviews highlight improved softness and even tone after one use. Ideal for dry skin needing a fast glow boost before events or busy days.

4.

Beauty of Joseon Ground Rice and Honey Glow Mask Pore Sebum Care for Dry Sensitive Skin Korean Skin Care 150ml
Loading...

Beauty of Joseon Ground Rice and Honey Glow Mask blends traditional Korean skincare ingredients to hydrate, soothe, and brighten dry skin. Rice powder gently exfoliates while honey locks in moisture. Customers rave about its nourishing feel and the natural glow it leaves after use. Dry-skin users report reduced flakiness and a smoother texture. This gentle mask is perfect for weekly use to maintain hydration and luminous skin.

5.

Clayco Rice & Sake Sleep Mask | Japanese Skincare Night Cream with Rice Ferment, Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Acid | Brightening Overnight Face Mask for Glass Skin, Hydrating & Smooth Texture | 50ml
Loading...

Clayco Rice & Sake Sleep Mask works overnight to repair and hydrate dry, stressed skin. Enriched with fermented sake and rice extracts, it boosts moisture retention and skin clarity. Customers love waking up to plump, glowing skin without greasiness. Many dry-skin users mention improved elasticity and softness after consistent use. This lightweight sleeping mask is ideal for restoring moisture while you rest.

6.

SUROSKIE Rosanna Rose Instant Glow Face Mask 50ml | With Rose & Aloe vera | For Cleans Pores & Dark Spot | Spa Glow at Home | Facial In a Jar | korean Face Mask For Glowing Skin |Men & Women
Loading...

SUROSKIE Rosanna Rose Instant Glow Face Mask revitalises dry skin with rose extracts, antioxidants, and hydrating botanicals. It soothes irritation, enhances glow, and improves skin texture. Customers appreciate its refreshing feel and instant radiance. Dry-skin users often highlight reduced dryness and a healthy sheen after use. Perfect for quick pampering sessions, this mask delivers hydration and glow in minutes.

7.

Cureskin Vitamin Boost D Tan Face Mask for Glowing Skin | D Tan Pack for Tan Removal | Fruit Based AHA Tan Removal De Tan Face Pack Mask for Women & Men | Tan Removal Cream
Loading...

Cureskin Vitamin Boost D Tan Face Mask targets dryness and sun damage with vitamin C, E, and natural fruit enzymes. It brightens skin tone, hydrates deeply, and reduces tan buildup. Customers frequently note visible brightness and softer skin after regular use. Dry-skin users appreciate that it doesn’t strip moisture while improving clarity. This face mask is ideal for restoring glow to sun-stressed, dry skin.

8.

Foxtale Cherry-Collagen Whipped Clay Mask | Vegan Collagen + Glycolic Acid + PHA + Cherry Beads | Hydrates, Plumps & Firms Skin | Detoxifies Pores, Brightens & Smooths Dull, Uneven Skin | 100ml
Loading...

Foxtale Cherry-Collagen Whipped Clay Mask combines gentle clay with cherry extracts and collagen to hydrate and firm dry skin. Unlike traditional clay masks, it cleanses without over-drying. Customers love its creamy texture and instant glow effect. Many dry-skin users report improved smoothness and bounce after use. This mask is perfect for detoxifying while maintaining moisture balance and radiance.

  • How often should I use a face pack for dry skin?

    Use a hydrating face pack 1–2 times a week to nourish skin without causing dryness.

  • Which ingredients are best for dry skin face packs?

    Look for honey, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, rice extracts, aloe vera, milk, and natural oils.

  • Can clay masks be used on dry skin?

    Yes, if they are cream-based or infused with hydrating ingredients like collagen or botanical extracts.

  • Should I moisturise after using a face pack?

    Always apply a moisturiser after rinsing to lock in hydration.

  • Are face packs suitable for sensitive dry skin?

    Yes, choose gentle, fragrance-free, and natural formulations to avoid irritation.

