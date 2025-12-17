8 top-rated face masks for dry skin to help you glow-up for your Christmas party
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 01:58 pm IST
Christmas is just around the corner, and if you, too, are on the lookout for a face mask for your glowing skin, then here are the top 8 picks for you.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Forest Essentials Chandan Varnya Face Pack | Ayurvedic Hydrating Facial Lepa with Sandalwood | For Skin Toning, Smoothening & Radiance View Details
|
₹1,975
|
|
|
Mamaearth Rice Dewy Bright Face Pack with Rice Water & Niacinamide For Glass Skin 200g | DIY-like Texture | Gives Glass-Like Glow |Instant Brightness | Gel Cream Face Mask |Free From Harmful Chemicals View Details
|
₹348
|
|
|
mCaffeine Super Glow Flash Facial 25% AHA+BHA+PHA Face Mask | 5 Mins Glow Face Pack | Instant Brightening & Hydrate Winter Skin | Unclogs Pores, Removes Blackhead & Dead Skin | Tan Removal | Color Changing Mask for Dry Skin- 50gm View Details
|
₹524
|
|
|
Beauty of Joseon Ground Rice and Honey Glow Mask Pore Sebum Care for Dry Sensitive Skin Korean Skin Care 150ml View Details
|
₹1,350
|
|
|
Clayco Rice & Sake Sleep Mask | Japanese Skincare Night Cream with Rice Ferment, Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Acid | Brightening Overnight Face Mask for Glass Skin, Hydrating & Smooth Texture | 50ml View Details
|
₹1,025
|
|
|
SUROSKIE Rosanna Rose Instant Glow Face Mask 50ml | With Rose & Aloe vera | For Cleans Pores & Dark Spot | Spa Glow at Home | Facial In a Jar | korean Face Mask For Glowing Skin |Men & Women View Details
|
₹559
|
|
|
Cureskin Vitamin Boost D Tan Face Mask for Glowing Skin | D Tan Pack for Tan Removal | Fruit Based AHA Tan Removal De Tan Face Pack Mask for Women & Men | Tan Removal Cream View Details
|
₹385
|
|
|
Foxtale Cherry-Collagen Whipped Clay Mask | Vegan Collagen + Glycolic Acid + PHA + Cherry Beads | Hydrates, Plumps & Firms Skin | Detoxifies Pores, Brightens & Smooths Dull, Uneven Skin | 100ml View Details
|
₹550
|
|
