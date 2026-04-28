Delhi to provide cold water in buses as CM rolls out heat safeguards

Amid searing heat, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that the government will provide cold drinking water in all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses through cold boxes. The advisory has been issued amid the rising temperatures. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference, Gupta said the labour department has directed all employers to ensure workers are given rest between 1 pm and 4 pm and are not made to work under direct sunlight during these hours.

She said the government is fully prepared at every level under the Heat Wave Action Plan, with clear guidelines issued to all departments to minimise inconvenience to the public during extreme weather conditions.

Arrangements will also be made to install water counters near bus shelters, where cold drinking water and ORS solution will be provided free of cost, she said, adding that passengers will be able to access water in DTC buses during travel.

Gupta said it will be the responsibility of employers to arrange water, shade and other essential facilities for daily wage workers.

She also directed schools to ensure adequate drinking water and fans, and to provide ORS solution to students before they leave so they get some relief from the heat while returning home.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Public Works Department (PWD) have been instructed to take special care of sanitation and construction workers and to halt work during peak heat hours.

Departments of fire, power and water have been put on alert to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and water across the city.

On the fire department’s preparedness, she said teams are reaching incident sites promptly with quick response vehicles, containing fires efficiently while also taking steps to prevent them.