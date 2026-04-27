Fire calls spike in Delhi as temperatures rise

As temperatures rise across the Capital, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has reported a noticeable spike in fire incidents, with officials warning that already stretched resources are under increasing strain during the peak summer period. The fire at a stationery factory in Khera Kalan. (HT)

The surge has already translated into multiple major incidents. At least five significant fires were reported in the 24 hours ending Saturday evening. On Sunday, two more major fires broke out at industrial units in northwest Delhi, though no casualties were reported.

Fire officials said the department has been receiving around 40 emergency calls a day over the past week, up from the usual summer average of 30-35 calls.

“Till April 15, more than 3,600 fire incidents have been recorded. The numbers tend to rise with temperatures as the load on electrical systems increases,” a senior DFS officer said.

He added that even a marginal increase in daily calls significantly impacts operations. “When calls rise by five or six a day, it means sustained pressure over the week. Our staff is forced to constantly be on alert,” the officer said, noting that incidents are often concentrated in industrial areas, leading to heavier workloads for certain fire stations.

Sunday’s first incident occurred shortly after midnight at a stationery factory in Khera Kalan, where a three-storey structure was engulfed in flames. More than 20 fire tenders were deployed, and it took over four hours to bring the blaze under control. “The entire building was ablaze. The tin shed above collapsed, making entry difficult. We had to use an earth mover to break a side wall and begin operations,” said fire officer Paras Kumar. Police said workers present at the site were evacuated safely.

Later in the morning, around 9.15am, another fire was reported at a nail polish manufacturing unit in the Narela Industrial Area. Twelve fire tenders were pressed into service, and the operation lasted nearly four hours. Officials said such fires are often triggered by electrical faults or short circuits in high-load environments.

According to DFS officials, fire incidents tend to rise sharply during summer due to a combination of factors. Increased use of air conditioners and cooling systems puts additional load on electrical infrastructure, often exposing faulty wiring or outdated systems. At the same time, high temperatures create dry conditions that allow fires to spread more rapidly, while human factors such as careless disposal of cigarettes further raise risks.

Officials urged residents to upgrade and maintain electrical systems, particularly those powering heavy-duty cooling apparatus, especially in industrial units. “People install heavy appliances like ACs but rarely upgrade old wiring or meters. After months of disuse in winter, switching them on without checks can lead to malfunctions,” an officer said.

They also stressed the importance of obtaining fire safety clearances for commercial establishments and ensuring basic safety compliance. “Many buildings lack proper ventilation, and exits are often blocked. Hospitals, factories, malls, shops and even homes must ensure clear escape routes,” the officer said.

Authorities also flagged the risks posed by glass facades, hoardings and large electrical signage, which can complicate firefighting operations. On March 18, nine members of a family died in a blaze at a five-storey house with a glass facade in Palam Vihar.

DFS data shows that 7,312 fires have been reported across Delhi so far in 2025, with a majority of recent calls coming from factories. Around 20 people have died in fires this year, while more than 120 have been injured.