Magnesium deficiency: Doctor explains the hidden link to stress, sleep issues and migraines

Stress and magnesium have a reciprocal relationship. When you are stressed, the body produces adrenaline and cortisol. "These hormones lead to increased magnesium excretion in the urine. Conversely, low magnesium levels in the body increase susceptibility to stress, leading to a cycle of fatigue, anxiety, and burnout," says the expert.

Lifestyles that include large amounts of processed foods, caffeine, and alcohol are contributing to higher rates of magnesium deficiency. "Chronic stress is also responsible for increased rates of magnesium deficiency. One of the biggest sources of magnesium deficiency is the depletion of soil used to grow many fruits and vegetables, making it even more difficult to meet daily magnesium requirements through food," says the doctor.

As mentioned earlier, magnesium is critical for proper nerve function, relaxing the muscles we use every day, regulating blood sugar levels, and helping the body regulate stress hormone levels. "Magnesium is also an essential component of the synthesis of serotonin and GABA, two of the body’s neurotransmitters that assist the brain in shifting from the alert state to the resting state", Pulmonologist Dr Pavan Yadav at KIMS Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Hospitals, Bengaluru tells Health Shots. A reduction in magnesium levels can affect the body's nervous system, leading to overstimulation. In contrast, resulting symptoms could include anxiety, irritability, insomnia, and even migraine-like symptoms.

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Magnesium is often called the calming mineral. It is the most overlooked mineral we consume, as today's society consumes more processed foods. Magnesium is involved in over 300 biochemical reactions in the human body, making it surprising that the number of people who suffer from magnesium deficiency, especially those who suffer from chronic stress, poor sleeping patterns, and recurring headaches, is so high.

What is the connection between magnesium and sleep? Melatonin, a hormone produced by your body to control your sleep-wake cycle, is regulated by magnesium. "Additionally, magnesium can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting recovery and relaxation", says the doctor. When magnesium levels drop, falling asleep, remaining asleep, and awakening feeling rested can be difficult.

Does magnesium really help with migraines? Solid data indicate that anyone who has a magnesium deficiency is at an increased risk of suffering from migraines. Magnesium is instrumental in regulating the normal functioning of blood vessels. "When the brain lacks an adequate supply of magnesium, a chain of events occurs that increases the likelihood of a migraine", explains the doctor. In most cases, individuals with a history of frequent headaches or migraines will experience significant improvement after correcting their magnesium intake levels.

How do I raise my magnesium level quickly? Foods with high magnesium include:

Almonds and cashews, pumpkin seeds

Leafy green vegetables and spinach

Chocolate with high cocoa content (greater than 70% cocoa)

Legumes and whole grains

Bananas and avocados "The quantity of magnesium is not as much as the degree to which it can aid the human mind in achieving a peaceful state of tranquillity and relaxation through sound sleep, as well as preventing migraines", says the doctor. Addressing deficiencies in the body can have significant benefits for your overall health.

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