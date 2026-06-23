Giannis Antetokounmpo shares emotional statement amid trade deadline and Celtics rumors; ‘trust you…’
Giannis Antetokounmpo has never requested a Bucks trade, but speculation over his future in Milwaukee has steadily grown for months.
With Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee under close watch, a decision appears to be approaching quickly.
While several franchises were initially mentioned as possible destinations for the superstar, the list of serious contenders now seems to have narrowed to just two ahead of the NBA Draft: the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics.
Reports suggest Boston has emerged as the frontrunner in the race for Giannis, even with only two teams still actively in contention.
Giannis’ latest post
While there has been no official announcement yet, with the deadline fast approaching, the Greek star himself appears to have dropped a hint suggesting a possible departure from the Milwaukee Bucks in his latest social media post.
On X, Antetokounmpo shared a black-and-white photo of himself on the court, accompanied by a reflective caption that read, “GOD, I trusted you at the beginning, and I will continue to trust you throughout.”
Giannis and Bucks saga
Although the 31-year-old has never formally requested a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks, speculation around his future has been building for months.
The 10-time All-Star led the Bucks to the NBA title in 2021, but the team’s postseason fortunes have declined since then.
Milwaukee has advanced beyond the first round just once in the years that followed, and this past season ended in disappointment as the franchise missed the playoffs entirely.
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The Milwaukee Bucks ended the 2025–26 season with a 32–50 record, marking a disappointing campaign for the franchise.
The team originally selected Antetokounmpo with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft, and since arriving in Milwaukee, he has developed into one of the league’s premier superstars and a cornerstone of the franchise.
Celtics probable landing spot
NBA insider Marc Stein has suggested that the Boston Celtics had a realistic opportunity to land Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of the NBA Draft.
However, any potential blockbuster deal is expected to depend heavily on Boston including All-Star Jaylen Brown as the central piece of the trade package.
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Beyond Brown, the framework of the deal would likely involve additional assets as well, particularly future draft compensation.
The Celtics currently hold the No. 27 pick in the first round and the No. 40 pick in the second round, both of which could be included to strengthen a potential offer.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More