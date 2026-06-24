Giannis trade: Bucks insider shares unseen chats revealing Greek star's true character; ‘hope we remain friends’

The months-long speculation surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo finally came to an end late Monday as the Miami Heat beat out the Boston Celtics to secure the services of the 31-year-old superstar in one of the biggest trades of the offseason. As Giannis Antetokounmpo moves on after 13 seasons with the Bucks, his legacy extends far beyond his accomplishments on the court. (REUTERS)

Antetokounmpo transformed the fortunes of the Milwaukee Bucks, helping restore the franchise to championship contention and leading it to its first NBA title in 50 years.

In doing so, he cemented his legacy as arguably the most influential player in franchise history.

Now, as the 31-year-old moves on after 13 seasons with the Bucks, his legacy extends far beyond his accomplishments on the court.

Insider reveals Giannis' true character What made him truly stand out was his character, humility, and the respect he consistently showed those around him. qualities that are recently highlighted through a revealing account from a Bucks insider.

Nathan Marzion, who closely covers and follows the Bucks for years, recently shared a series of screenshots highlighting his interactions with the Greek star over time.

“Nicest athlete ever btw. Some of his past interactions with me,” he tweeted on X alongside four screenshots showcasing various conversations and social media exchanges.

One of the screenshots, dating back to 2019, offered a glimpse into Antetokounmpo’s thoughtful nature, showing how he pays attention to even minor details and is willing to personally reach out to clarify things when needed.

“Hey I want you to know that I’m going to unfollow you for brand purposes. I hope we still remain friends,” he had written in an Instagram DM to Marzion.