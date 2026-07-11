Who is Loren Waters? Spurs guard Lindy Waters III's sister linked to Jacob Tobey after affair allegations surface

Jacob Tobey's reported dismissal from the San Antonio Spurs has emerged as one of the most talked-about stories in sports media this week. Loren Waters is an award-winning filmmaker and producer of Cherokee and Kiowa heritage from Oklahoma. (LinkedIn)

The longtime television play-by-play announcer is said to have parted ways with the franchise after a series of Instagram posts alleged that he was involved in a relationship with Loren Waters, the sister of Spurs player Lindy Waters III.

Neither Tobey nor the Spurs have issued an official statement regarding the allegations. However, several reports indicate that his time with the organisation has come to an end.

As speculation surrounding the situation continues to grow, public interest has increasingly focused on Loren Waters.

Who is Loren Waters? Loren Waters is an award-winning filmmaker and producer of Cherokee and Kiowa heritage from Oklahoma. According to Inkl, much of her work focuses on Indigenous storytelling and increasing authentic Native representation in film and television.

She is the founder of Waters Media, a production company behind projects such as Reservation Dogs, Fancy Dance, and The Lowdown. Her short documentary Tiger received the Short Film Special Jury Award for Directing at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

Loren Water’s achievements Her achievements have also been recognised beyond filmmaking. Waters was featured in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list and was named among Filmmaker Magazine's 25 New Faces of Independent Film.

Beyond filmmaking and NBA connection Outside the entertainment industry, she serves as executive director of the Lindy Waters III Foundation, an organisation dedicated to supporting Native youth and Indigenous communities through education, mentorship, and outreach initiatives.

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Waters is also the sister of San Antonio Spurs guard Lindy Waters III, who previously played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.

United by indigenous roots During the 2025–26 NBA season, both Jacob Tobey and Lindy Waters III participated in Spurs events recognising Native American Heritage Month, where they celebrated their shared Indigenous background.

Deleted posts fuel speculation The situation first gained attention when a series of posts appeared on Jacob Tobey's Instagram account, accusing him of being unfaithful to his longtime girlfriend with Loren Waters.

Although the posts were quickly removed, screenshots circulated widely across social media and sparked intense discussion among NBA fans.

The messages were reportedly posted by Tobey's longtime girlfriend through his Instagram Stories and alleged that he had cheated on her, ultimately ending their six-year relationship.

Also read: Who is Jacob Tobey? San Antonio Spurs announcer loses job over shocking cheating scandal with player’s sister

As the screenshots spread online, the controversy rapidly escalated. Front Office Sports later reported that Tobey was no longer employed by Spurs Sports & Entertainment.