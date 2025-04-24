Freebies for kids? Here's what Disney is offering at their Florida resort in 2026

When it comes to surprises, Disney is always the one leading the pack. According to recent Disney reports, it is now on the verge of offering a surprise meal plan for children between the ages of three to nine if a qualifying holiday package is booked. New offers at Disney World Resort(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

New surprises in store

It is the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, that will be offering a free dining plan for children who are aged between three to nine when they visit the place in the year 2026. Some selected holiday packages being offered by the resort will include this special offer for families that visit there, according to Disney.

This is yet another big announcement coming from Disney's end, sometime after cutting down children's ticket prices by half. This is another unique move by Disney to lower costs of family visits to their destinations.

What will be the deadline for this free dining deal?

The free dining option for children will be available throughout the year 2026. However, it will only be applicable for some select holiday packages being booked by families visiting the iconic Walt Disney World Resort.

What are the two dining plans bring offered by Disney?

There are two available dining plan options available at the Walt Disney World Resort. One of them is the "Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan", which includes two quick-service meals, a single table-service supper, one snack or non-alcoholic drink, and a refillable drink mug per night.

Another one of the offer includes a single quick-service meal, one table-service supper, along with an option between a snack or a beverage, along with a refillable drink mug. However, there is one small catch: Children are allowed to order only from the kid's menu that will be available at the resort.

More offers by Disney

If you thought this was all Disney was offering for your next vacation, you have got it wrong. They have also announced that families staying at the Walt Disney World Resort will be receiving an early access (30 minutes) to the theme parks. They are also set to receive complimentary travel throughout the resort during their stay, as per Disney's announcement.